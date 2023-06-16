Hundreds of Shop With a Cop kids, their families and law enforcement officials got a truly uplifting experience Friday as they got the VIP treatment at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, which included an invitation to watch a preview of the airshow, including headliner the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other world-renowned high flying acts.
“This is the most exciting day ever,” commented Pennsylvania State Tpr. Stephen Limani, founder and spokesman for the Shop With a Cop program in Westmoreland County. “All of our kids from the past year and their families get to watch the Thunderbirds. How cool is that?”
A non-profit organization that helps children during the holidays who were victims of crime or unfortunate circumstances through out the year by pairing them with a law enforcement official to shop for $150 worth of gifts, Shop With a Cop also is a way for a positive experience between law enforcement, youth and the community.
For more than 15 years, the Shop With a Cop program has put smiles on the faces of Westmoreland County kids, and the airshow event had the same results as kids got to see one of the original Batmobiles, meet Iceberg, the mascot of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and see the high-flying acts in skies above the airport.
Although the weather forecast was less than ideal and the event was moved into a hangar just in case, the airshow practice went on as scheduled and the sun shined on the event.
In addition, kids and their families were treated to a lunch, sponsored by Shop ‘n Save, which not only sponsored the event, but also has been a prime sponsor of the Westmoreland County Airshow.
After practice, the Shop With a Cop kids also got to meet with the U.S. Air Force pilots that put on the show for them. Limani couldn’t speak enough about the generosity and support from Shop ‘n Save, but also the airport and staff that helped put the event together.
Limani was amazed at graciousness of the airport staff and the partnership with Shop ‘n Save who made the event a reality.
”It’s going better than I thought it would. Our kids got fed and the Batmobile was a nice surprise,” added Limani.
Airport Manager Gabe Monzo stopped by and said “the boss” would have approved.
”Arnie would have loved it,” he said.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
