Hundreds of Shop With a Cop kids, their families and law enforcement officials got a truly uplifting experience Friday as they got the VIP treatment at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, which included an invitation to watch a preview of the airshow, including headliner the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other world-renowned high flying acts.

“This is the most exciting day ever,” commented Pennsylvania State Tpr. Stephen Limani, founder and spokesman for the Shop With a Cop program in Westmoreland County. “All of our kids from the past year and their families get to watch the Thunderbirds. How cool is that?”

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.