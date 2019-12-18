The annual Shop With A Cop event just keeps snowballing in Westmoreland County.
In its 11th year, the event, which pairs children from throughout the county with law enforcement officers for holiday shopping sprees, has grown to include 300 kids and about $50,000 in Christmas shopping funds spent during events at six Walmart stores.
Over the past 11 years, the event has raised more than $500,000 through various fundraisers, according to organizer Tpr. Steve Limani.
“We’ve raised over half a million dollars and we’ve spent an awful lot of that. The support from the community has been fabulous,” Limani said. “Our ugly sweater contest that we just had a few weeks ago was a huge success. We raised over $30,000. The golf outing and gun bash is coming up in April. We’ve really been lucky that Westmoreland County and specifically our Latrobe area is a huge supporter.
At the Unity Township Walmart store Tuesday morning, about 50 law enforcement officers helped 45 kids navigate the aisles and load up their carts while mostly staying within their $150 budgets.
The Latrobe Police Department was, as usual, strongly represented at the event.
“I absolutely look forward to it every year,” Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman said. “It really warms my heart. We deal with these families throughout the year and we see what kind of conditions they live in. If they’re down on their luck, it’s a great feeling to be able to reach out to these families, bring them here and ensure that they have presents under the tree at Christmas and connect with these families and let them know that we really do care.
“The majority of my officers volunteer their time to come up here. They actually recommend families that they run into and personally take these families shopping on their own time. They’re not getting paid. It just goes to show the character of the folks I have working for me.”
The local Shop With A Cop event got a few extra special additions this year with help from Robindale Energy and the Latrobe Country Club.
Pam Kroh of Robindale Energy made sure every child who participated in the event Tuesday went home with at least one new book.
“Robindale Energy has been a longtime supporter and it was exciting to see them come and support us and be here today,” Limani said. “She actually wanted to make sure that every kid left here with a book, so she went and bought basically every book in the children’s section and is having every kid leave with a book. It’s always exciting to see people like her that are so important in our community here supporting us. It gives you some validation that you’re doing the right thing.”
And while the kids and officers were busy rushing through the toy aisles at Walmart, the staff at Latrobe Country Club was frantically preparing for their arrival for a special brunch with Santa Claus.
“It was chaotic. We were like little elves running around getting everything ready at the last minute,” Latrobe Country Club events coordinator Kady Letosky said. “I think Christmas is really magical, for children especially. If we can give back to them, what we get is just seeing them happy and that makes it all worth it.”
T&K Childcare volunteered its bus and a driver to transport kids and families from Walmart to the country club and back, Limani noted.
“The country club reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, you’ve been doing this stuff in the community forever, it seems like, and we want to help. What can we do? How about instead of just giving you money, we invite the kids over and give them a chance to be at a place that’s kind of iconic for our area and a place that kid may never have another chance to be at?’” Limani said. “They got rid of their dress code and all their normal requirements that you’d have at a place as prestigious as Latrobe County Club and were like, ‘Just get them over here and we’ll have Santa Claus.’”
Latrobe Country Club general manager Jack Nelson said the club, formerly owned by late golfing legend Arnold Palmer and still owned and operated by the Palmer family, already committed to hosting another brunch for Shop With A Cop next December.
“It’s just really a very exciting opportunity for us to have these children and their parents come to the club, have a nice meal, see Santa Claus and get a nice gift,” Nelson said. “It’s something that we thought would be great pairing with Steve (Limani) since he’s been so involved in doing things like that. It’s just our way of giving back to the community and it’s something Mr. Palmer would do and appreciate.”
In addition to their hauls of toys from the Walmart shopping sprees, the kids who participated in this year’s event also left the Latrobe Country Club with backpacks that were stuffed with gifts by country club employees.
Limani and many of the officers who participated in Tuesday morning’s event headed straight to a second Shop With A Cop event Tuesday afternoon at the Walmart store in Hempfield Township, the fourth of six events planned for this year.
