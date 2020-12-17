When state police Trooper Stephen Limani started the Westmoreland County Shop With a Cop program 13 years ago, he could afford to give 20 children each a $50 holiday shopping spree at the Walmart in Unity Township.
On Wednesday, at the same store, a record-number 170 youngsters were expected to turn out for the event that now provides them with $150 to purchase gifts alongside roughly 40 law enforcement officers from various police departments.
“We only went here (in Unity), and I only took 20 kids,” Limani said of the inaugural Shop With a Cop, as his team of helpers were checking in cars that pulled into the parking during Wednesday’s event.
“It’s crazy. I love it.”
Inside the store, Deputy Game Warden Bob Dempsey was shopping with 4-year-old Annabelle Barnes.
“It’s the best day of the year,” Dempsey noted.
Meanwhile, Brayden Walters, 11, of New Alexandria and his nine-year-old brother Reese were on the hunt for Pokemon cards with state police Trooper Tristan Tappe.
Reese’s favorite part of Shop With a Cop is “getting to meet with the cops,” while his older brother’s answer was more candid: “That I get to skip school.”
Both of the Walters brothers were wide-eyed once they got to the Lego aisle — a toy they were both eager to get their hands on.
The first item Mindy Smart, 15, of Derry grabbed was a Grogu or “Baby Yoda” toy from Disney’s “The Mandalorian.” Smart was partnered with state police Sergeant Lauren Spallone for a morning of shopping.
This year’s event faced challenges over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, but Limani had a series of safety measures in place for Wednesday’s Shop With a Cop event. Personnel from Excela Health was on-hand to conduct coronavirus screenings — including temperature checks — for participants before entering the store. Masks and social distancing were also required, and parents and guardians were advised to stay in the vehicle while their children shopped with an officer.
“We were trying to keep it limited to 20 families in and around the toy area,” he said.
Cars were numbered as they entered the lot and waited in a designated parking area, while children were prompted into the store based on a corresponding sticker.
Six officers from the Latrobe Police Department volunteered their time to take a child shopping, as they do year after year.
“Every year we look forward to it,” Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman said. “It just makes you feel good to come out and help the less fortunate and to make sure these kids have a somewhat decent Christmas.”
Sleasman said multiple meetings were held to plan this year’s event amid the pandemic.
“Limani did a fantastic job organizing this,” he added.
The program provides children who were a victim of crime or unfortunate circumstances an opportunity to go shopping with a police officer from their area. The number of children signed up for this year’s Shop With a Cop more than doubled to 600, across the six Walmart stores. The holiday shopping event continues Dec. 21 in Hempfield Township, Dec. 22 in Delmont, and Dec. 23 in North Huntingdon Township. Others were held Monday in Rostraver Township, and Tuesday in East Huntington Township.
“There was more of a need this year (because of the pandemic),” Limani said. “There are just people that are not doing so well.”
Limani said she spoke with superintendents of school districts within the county, who informed him that teachers were noticing during online learning that some children were struggling in their homes.
“I said, ‘Can I help?’ To which they responded, ‘Yes, could you take some of these kids shopping?’”
“I said, ‘I can take a bunch of kids shopping.’”
The event kicked off just before 9 a.m., prior to the bulk of yesterday’s snowfall.
“We started a little early, which I was excited for,” Limani said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.