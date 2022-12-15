Christmas came early Wednesday for around 100 local kids who got to walk the aisles of Walmart in Unity Township as part of the Westmoreland County Shop With A Cop program.
This is the 15th year for the program which was started by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani.
“This is the best part of my job, period,” Limani said.
When he first started the program, 20 Westmoreland County kids each got $50 and a police officer to take them around shopping. Today, it has grown exponentially and this year more than 500 kids will get $150 each for toys and clothes. The growth has been possible thanks to the outpouring of community support over the years, Limani said.
“I can’t believe how nice the people of southwestern Pennsylvania are, they are just the nicest people,” he said.
This year, the program raised over $75,000 and Limani expects up to $100,000 could be spent on the kids this year. Part of that was made possible by Latrobe-based Robindale Energy who donated $22,500, enough to cover every child Wednesday, Limani said.
More than 20 law enforcement officers from over a half dozen area agencies escorted the kids around the store, helping them find exactly what each one wanted.
Latrobe Police Detective Michelle Preston said Shop With A Cop is her favorite day of the year.
“It’s great just seeing the kids light up,” Preston said.
Preston, who has been participating in the program for the past eight years, said it’s great that the program can help kids who may be in a bad home situation or other circumstances.
Kids are nominated for the program either by a law enforcement officer or outside agency like Children and Youth Services or a school counselor.
“One thing we need to remember is they’re kids, they didn’t do anything to end up in that unfortunate circumstance,” Limani said.
Wednesday was the second year Ligonier Valley Police Officer Tate O’Barto participated in Shop With A Cop. He enjoyed seeing all the smiles brought to the kids’ faces from the fun going through the aisles and picking out whatever they liked.
“It’s a very touching experience that pulls at the heartstrings,” O’Barto said.
Not every child chose to get only toys, although Nerf guns were a popular item. Some picked up winter clothes and boots, blankets and art supplies.
On top of the $150, Walmart offered to cover the cost of some clothing items like gloves.
Roger Gates, store manager of the Walmart in Unity Township, said it’s great what Limani and Shop With A Cop are doing for the community.
“It’s great what they are doing and they have been doing it for a long time,” Gates said. “Everyone here gets excited about it every year. In retail, you kind of get caught up in everything and this helps bring you back down and realize the true meaning of Christmas.”
Along with helping provide the kids with some gifts this year, they were also treated to a pizza party at Sharky’s Café. Jamie Huemme, who owns Sharky’s Café with her husband Johnathan, said they began partnering with Shop With A Cop last year as part of their holiday food drive after hearing about the need in the community.
Huemme expected more than 40 pizzas would be needed to feed all the kids and their families, as well as the officers. The Huemmes will also hand out 600 meals to the kids and their families on Dec. 22.
She hopes the program and their generosity will inspire others to get involved.
“I would encourage anyone to be a part of this and see the kids’ faces, seeing how thankful they are,” Huemme said.
The kids also received special “Golden Tickets” to the 2023 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow. The ticket will give the kids a chance to get up close with some of the planes along with a meet-and-greet with the pilots of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
The six Shop With A Cop events this week will not only put some smiles on the kids’ faces but help build a positive relationship between law enforcement officers, the youth and the community, Limani said.
“The gifts are secondary; I care about the police officers and troopers interacting with the kids,” Limani said.
PSP Trooper Tristan Tappe said she was very fortunate in her upbringing. It wasn’t until she began working in law enforcement that she realized not everyone had a similar home life.
“Working as a state trooper we see a lot of negativity and with (Shop With A Cop), it’s an opportunity to see we are actually making a difference,” Tappe said.
Community outreach programs like Shop With A Cop, visiting schools and volunteering are ways law enforcement officers are working to change the perception of them and what they do, Tappe said.
For Limani, that positive impact he pictured 15 years ago has seen real results. In two weeks, the first kid he sponsored for Shop With A Cop will graduate from the state police academy.
“I see that and I think, ‘Wow, it works,’” Limani said.
