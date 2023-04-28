Latrobe Shop Hop Nights

On Wednesday, May 3, Latrobe welcomes visitors to shop the night away at a selection of Latrobe’s downtown merchant locations for this month’s “Mom’s Night Out” themed Shop Hop Night.

Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can enjoy food by R. Klean Meals (RKM) Kitchen and Hoshi Food Truck, a wine garden featuring beverages by Own Brook Winery and Raspberry Acres Winery, yard games, and select special savings while shopping local and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. DJ Dark Shark will be playing everyone’s favorite ‘80s hits in downtown Latrobe’s Parklet. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.

