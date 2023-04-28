On Wednesday, May 3, Latrobe welcomes visitors to shop the night away at a selection of Latrobe’s downtown merchant locations for this month’s “Mom’s Night Out” themed Shop Hop Night.
Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can enjoy food by R. Klean Meals (RKM) Kitchen and Hoshi Food Truck, a wine garden featuring beverages by Own Brook Winery and Raspberry Acres Winery, yard games, and select special savings while shopping local and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. DJ Dark Shark will be playing everyone’s favorite ‘80s hits in downtown Latrobe’s Parklet. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.
Participating merchants include:
- Eclectique
- GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center
- Green Goddess
- Latrobe Art Center
- Mangata Massage and Holistic Practices
- Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats
- The Paper Heart
- Rose Style Shoppe
- 512 Coffee & Ice Cream
Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta and Scotty G’s Pizzeria will also be open for dining throughout the evening.
“We are so excited to be bringing our Mom’s Night Out Shop Hop Night back to Latrobe this year with new partners and activities,” says one of Latrobe Shop Hop Nights’ co-coordinators Michael Tusay. “We are always looking for fun and unique ways to encourage our community to support Latrobe’s small businesses, and we hope the inclusion of new activities and vendors in this month’s Shop Hop Night will accomplish just that.”
For additional information on the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights: Mom’s Night Out, email the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights coordinating team at latrobeshophopnights@gmail.com or call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.