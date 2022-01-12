Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow set for June

The Shop ’n Save Westmoreland County Airshow is back for 2022.
At Tuesday’s Westmoreland County Airport Authority meeting, Executive Director Gabe Monzo announced this year’s airshow will be held June 11-12, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Previously, airport officials said a 2022 county airshow wasn’t likely in the cards after they were unable to secure headlining performers. That changed over the last month, Monzo said, and the acts scheduled to fly over local skies in June include a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon jet and a P-51 Mustang fighter-bomber.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the authority approved airshow dates and authorized its airshow committee to plan for the popular two-day event.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Monzo said.
The 2022 event will also be a full-fledged airshow, the first such show in three years. Last spring, the airshow was a drive-in event where spectators watched from their vehicles because of COVID-19 restrictions; no airshow had been scheduled in 2020 before the pandemic.
“We intend to hold a good, old-fashioned airshow this year with plenty of ground exhibits and activities for the kids to enjoy too,” authority board member Don Rossi said.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined last year’s airshow, held Memorial Day weekend. The famed Florida-based aerial squad never got off the ground during the event’s first day because of inclement weather, while Sunday’s final day was also limited by less-than-ideal conditions.
Monzo estimated that a total of about 3,500 vehicles attended the two-day drive-in event.
“This year, we’re hoping the weather cooperates and we’ll do a whole lot better,” he said, adding that he is hopeful a June airshow date will lead to more favorable conditions.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon, a single-engine supersonic fighter aircraft, can fly at speeds greater than Mach 2, more than two times the speed of sound. That means the fighter jet can hit in excess of 1,500 mph.
The F-16 is commonly known as a “Viper” because of its perceived resemblance to a viper snake, as well as the Colonial Viper starfighter on the “Battlestar Galactica” television series that aired when the F-16 was being developed in the 1970s.
The “Viper” last visited Westmoreland County for the 2019 airshow.
Monzo said the P-51 Mustang will be part of a heritage demonstration flight both days of the airshow. The Mustang is a single-engine American fighter-bomber used in World War II and the Korean War.
The airport authority, Monzo added, is currently in talks to bring additional aerial demonstration acts and on-the-ground static displays to this year’s event.
“We’ve shown through the years we’ve progressed with on-the-ground items that children can do and play. It’s a day of recreation for people in the area,” Rossi said.
According to authority figures made available at Tuesday’s meeting, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport served 19,446 passengers in December 2021 and 243,440 for the year. That passenger total came despite continued COVID-19 concerns and Spirit Airlines service issues that led to a slew of canceled or delayed flights nationwide in early August.
Before the pandemic, the Unity Township airport served more than 300,000 passengers in both 2019 and 2018.
