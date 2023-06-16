The Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow is set to kick off tomorrow with world-renowned high flying acts. Headlining the show is the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, back in Latrobe for the first time since 2017, and performing a brand new show that has never been performed at this airshow before.

“During 2020, we spent that whole year redesigning our show” said Maj. Jake Impellizzeri, call sign “Primo” who flies the number three jet, on Wednesday during a press event at the airport. “We packed it all together and put it in front of the crowd…we worked a lot with Disney, we kind of designed it off of a fireworks display, it tells more of our story. Our mission is to inspire. Recruit, retain, inspire and we really want to showcase the pride and precision and professionalism of not only the Thunderbirds, but the U.S. Air Force and military as a whole.”

