The Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow is set to kick off tomorrow with world-renowned high flying acts. Headlining the show is the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, back in Latrobe for the first time since 2017, and performing a brand new show that has never been performed at this airshow before.
“During 2020, we spent that whole year redesigning our show” said Maj. Jake Impellizzeri, call sign “Primo” who flies the number three jet, on Wednesday during a press event at the airport. “We packed it all together and put it in front of the crowd…we worked a lot with Disney, we kind of designed it off of a fireworks display, it tells more of our story. Our mission is to inspire. Recruit, retain, inspire and we really want to showcase the pride and precision and professionalism of not only the Thunderbirds, but the U.S. Air Force and military as a whole.”
The team is led by squadron commander Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, call sign “Astro” who flies the number one jet, who oversees the more than 120 support staff as part of the squadron. The Thunderbirds, created 66 years ago, are based at Nellis Air Force base in Nevada.
Also representing the U.S. Air Force this weekend from Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Arizona is the A-10 Thunderbolt Demonstration Team. They are lead by commander and demo pilot Capt. Lindsay Johnson, call sign “Mad.” The A-10, most widely known for the distinct sound the gun mounted to its front makes, is an aircraft that was made to provide support for ground operations. The team plans on showing off all of its capabilities during their show this weekend, such as its ease of maneuverability at all speeds and ability to operate at low altitudes.
The second military branch to be represented in the show this weekend will be the U.S. Marine Corps Osprey Tactical Demonstration. Attendees will get to see the Osprey’s unique capabilities to take off vertically and hover like a helicopter, then tilt its rotors to fly like an airplane. The Osprey is able to be used for troop and supply transport to land sites and ships alike.
Three tiny biplanes from the Great White North will also be participating in the performances this weekend, the Northern Stars Aeroteam is made up of veteran pilots who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force, and includes team lead Brent Handy, right wing Todd Farrell and left wing Greg Hume-Powell. Their military-inspired aerobatics show has the trio taking their classic Pitts Special aircraft into formation loops and rolls.
Something that you won’t see any other act at the Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow do is land on a moving vehicle. Except for Greg Koontz. Koontz will perform his comedy aerobatic show “The World’s Smallest Airport” in his Piper Cub and will conclude his act by landing on a moving pickup truck as it speeds down the runway. Outside of airshows, Koontz is an aerobatics instructor.
Erik Edgren will be the second comedy performer at the airshow this year. Edgren and his alter ego “Hobie Washburn” will be performing aerobatic hijinks in his Clipped Wing Taylorcraft. Keep an eye out for Hobie in the crowd before his performance, as he likes to provide some laughs and “warm up” the crowd before taking to the skies. Edgren has been doing aerobatic performances in airshows for more than 20 years.
Several aircraft will be on static display as well, including two T-38 Talons, a DC-3, and a C-123 Thunderpig just to name a few. You can still purchase your tickets for the airshow at Shop ‘n Save locations for a $10 discount or at the gate on the day of. This year’s Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow is packed with a diverse lineup everyone can love.
