SATURDAY, JUNE 11
10 a.m.: Airshow Gates Open
12 p.m.: Airspace Closes for Airshow
12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremony
12:35 p.m.: National Anthem with Jersey Jerks Flyover
12:37 p.m.: David Windmiller Edge 540 Teaser
12:41 p.m.: Jersey Jerks SNJ/T-6 Flight
12:53 p.m.: Kevin Russo SNJ-6 Aerobatic Demonstration
1:08 p.m.: Flight of the Flags Ceremony
1:18 p.m.: Lake Erie Warbirds TBM-3E Flight (3 passes)
1:28 p.m.: USAF Recruiting Swearing In Ceremony
1:34 p.m.: Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatic Demonstration
1:49 p.m.: USN F/A-18E Super Hornet Demonstration
2:04 p.m.: USN Legacy Flight (F/A-18E and Corsair)
2:19 p.m.: David Windmiller Edge 540 Aerobatic Demonstration
2:34 p.m.: Windmiller vs. Precision Exotics Race
2:40 p.m.: Warbird Adventures P-40N Warhawk Demonstration
3 p.m.: USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration
3:15 p.m.: USAF Heritage Flight (F-16 and P-51)
4 p.m.: Airshow Ends, Gates Close
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
10 a.m.: Airshow Gates Open
12 p.m.: Airspace Closes for Airshow
12:45 p.m.: Opening Ceremony
12:50 p.m.: National Anthem with Jersey Jerks Flyover
12:52 p.m.: David Windmiller Edge 540 Teaser
12:56 p.m.: Jersey Jerks SNJ/T-6 Flight
1:08 p.m.: Kevin Russo SNJ-6 Aerobatic Demonstration
1:23 p.m.: Lake Erie Warbirds TBM-3E Flight (3 passes)
1:33 p.m.: Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatic Demonstration
1:48 p.m.: USN F/A-18E Super Hornet Demonstration
2:03 p.m.: USN Legacy Flight (F/A-18E and Corsair)
2:18 p.m.: David Windmiller Edge 540 Aerobatic Demonstration
2:33 p.m.: Windmiller vs. Precision Exotics Race
2:38 p.m.: Warbird Adventures P-40N Warhawk Demonstration
3 p.m.: USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration
3:15 p.m.: USAF Heritage Flight (F-16 and P-51)
4 p.m.: Airshow Ends, Gates Close
Schedule is subject to change without notice
due to mechanical considerations, weather conditions
and other matters beyond the control of the event.
