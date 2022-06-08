SATURDAY, JUNE 11

10 a.m.: Airshow Gates Open

12 p.m.: Airspace Closes for Airshow

12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

12:35 p.m.: National Anthem with Jersey Jerks Flyover

12:37 p.m.: David Windmiller Edge 540 Teaser

12:41 p.m.: Jersey Jerks SNJ/T-6 Flight

12:53 p.m.: Kevin Russo SNJ-6 Aerobatic Demonstration

1:08 p.m.: Flight of the Flags Ceremony

1:18 p.m.: Lake Erie Warbirds TBM-3E Flight (3 passes)

1:28 p.m.: USAF Recruiting Swearing In Ceremony

1:34 p.m.: Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatic Demonstration

1:49 p.m.: USN F/A-18E Super Hornet Demonstration

2:04 p.m.: USN Legacy Flight (F/A-18E and Corsair)

2:19 p.m.: David Windmiller Edge 540 Aerobatic Demonstration

2:34 p.m.: Windmiller vs. Precision Exotics Race

2:40 p.m.: Warbird Adventures P-40N Warhawk Demonstration

3 p.m.: USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration

3:15 p.m.: USAF Heritage Flight (F-16 and P-51)

4 p.m.: Airshow Ends, Gates Close

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

10 a.m.: Airshow Gates Open

12 p.m.: Airspace Closes for Airshow

12:45 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

12:50 p.m.: National Anthem with Jersey Jerks Flyover

12:52 p.m.: David Windmiller Edge 540 Teaser

12:56 p.m.: Jersey Jerks SNJ/T-6 Flight

1:08 p.m.: Kevin Russo SNJ-6 Aerobatic Demonstration

1:23 p.m.: Lake Erie Warbirds TBM-3E Flight (3 passes)

1:33 p.m.: Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatic Demonstration

1:48 p.m.: USN F/A-18E Super Hornet Demonstration

2:03 p.m.: USN Legacy Flight (F/A-18E and Corsair)

2:18 p.m.: David Windmiller Edge 540 Aerobatic Demonstration

2:33 p.m.: Windmiller vs. Precision Exotics Race

2:38 p.m.: Warbird Adventures P-40N Warhawk Demonstration

3 p.m.: USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration

3:15 p.m.: USAF Heritage Flight (F-16 and P-51)

4 p.m.: Airshow Ends, Gates Close

Schedule is subject to change without notice

due to mechanical considerations, weather conditions

and other matters beyond the control of the event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.