On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Latrobe will welcome visitors of all ages to wear their best flamingo gear and get their bingo daubers ready while shopping at a selection of Latrobe’s downtown merchant locations for this month’s Flamingo Bingo Shop Hop Night.

Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can enjoy some dance-worthy tunes in the downtown Latrobe Parklet, located at the corner of Main and Ligonier streets, food by Legend’s Caribbean Grill, special savings at a selection of participating downtown Latrobe merchant locations, and play a game of Flamingo Bingo for the chance to win festive flamingo prizes as well as two tickets to Latrobe Art Center’s 10th Annual Yellow Tie Gala.

