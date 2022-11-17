Shoebox project reaches out to needy children worldwide

A shoebox filled with little gifts can make a world of difference this Christmas for a child in an impoverished country.
Because of Samaritan’s Purse’s project called Operation Christmas Child, 198 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received those shoeboxes since the program started in 1993. Tens of thousands of them have come from the Westmoreland County community.
This year alone, county organizers are aiming for more than 15,000 shoeboxes, and hundreds have been collected in the Latrobe area.
“We had a packing party a couple of weeks ago,” said Marty Bucci, a member of the Latrobe United Methodist Church (LUMC) campus in New Derry. It’s one of the drop-off centers for other churches and groups that donate filled boxes and/or items to fill boxes.
Those boxes are sent from there to the collection center at the main LUMC campus, then sent on to a central location at the Free Methodist Church in Unity Township.
Bucci has been a volunteer with the program for 10 years.
“What appeals to me is how the community responds,” she said. “It’s all about making a gift to a child who is in need globally. You see such excitement in the videos that we watch of children receiving the boxes. Beyond that, the children hear about the gospel, and that’s very moving.”
Operation Christmas Child started in 1993 when Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham received a call from a man in England asking if he’d be willing to fill shoeboxes with gifts for children in war-torn Bosnia. Graham enlisted the help of a pastor whose congregation within weeks filled 11,000 shoeboxes. Additional help came from Canadians who sent 28,000 shoeboxes to children in the Balkans.
Each box is filled with a “wow” gift, like a stuffed animal or special age-appropriate toy, smaller toy items, school supplies and hygiene products like soap, washcloth and toothbrush. Donors also add cards and letters of encouragement, and there’s an invitation for each child to enroll in a 12-lesson program to learn about Jesus. So far, more than 14.9 million boys and girls have participated and are sharing their faith with their family and friends. As a result, new churches are being founded in their areas.
There are currently 9,000 year-round volunteers to spread the word about the project, plus 80,000 short-term volunteers who serve in 4,000 drop-off locations across the country. Some 90,000 volunteers are involved in transport to processing centers, inspections and preparing for shipments overseas. Meanwhile, their efforts are supported by 30,000 volunteers in a prayer network.
In 2021, more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected from the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Debbie Payne of Ligonier Township is the lead person at the drop-off center at LUMC in Latrobe.
“I think last year we filled about 50 cartons and each carton holds about 17 boxes,” she said. “In this region of the county, we get donations from Greensburg, Derry, Latrobe and the Ligonier area.”
Cindy Watson of Hunker is the area coordinator for Westmoreland County.
“We’ve been packing boxes at my church, St. John’s Union Church in Mount Pleasant Township, which we’ve been doing for almost 25 years,” she said.
She’s also the drop-off coordinator for her church. The rest of the year, she and other team members spread the word about the project to get more participation and more volunteers.
“We don’t know where our boxes are going,” she said. “We put in what we feel we are led to put into a box. So even if a child in an African country would get a scarf or gloves or hat, they might still have use for it.”
One story she learned from testimonies is that a child in Africa had a bike without protection on the ends of the handlebars. So the donated gloves protected his hands from the hot metal. Another child from Africa received a scarf that came in handy when his family immigrated to Buffalo, New York, in the middle of January.
“You never know what a child will need,” Watson said. “God has that all planned out and is telling us what to put in a box.”
The crates of shoeboxes will be packed into tractor trailers at the end of the week and shipped to Baltimore for final inspection. Volunteers will remove anything that will not get through customs, or liquids that could damage the shipments. The labeled boxes will also be sorted for age and gender.
“Once the boxes get to the countries and go through customs, volunteers will get them to children in the villages by little boats, or strapped onto an elephant or donkey,” Watson said. “Some men have even carried the boxes. However they can do it, they get the boxes to where the children are.”
For more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org. For last-minute donations or to make contact for next year’s project, get in touch with the churches in this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.