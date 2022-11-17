Shoebox project reaches out to needy children worldwide

Volunteers at Latrobe United Methodist Church packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, an annual worldwide project sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse.

A shoebox filled with little gifts can make a world of difference this Christmas for a child in an impoverished country.

Because of Samaritan’s Purse’s project called Operation Christmas Child, 198 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received those shoeboxes since the program started in 1993. Tens of thousands of them have come from the Westmoreland County community.

