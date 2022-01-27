Shirley Falk marking 101st birthday

Shirley Kells Falk turns 101 years old today.
Born Jan. 27, 1921, she was raised in Youngstown, the youngest of eight children of Ella (Hunter) and Harry Kells.
Shirley continued to live in Youngstown after marriage and was a stay-at-home mom. She is the widow of Charles E. Falk.
After selling her home, she lived 20-plus years in an apartment in the Masonic Building in Latrobe.
Shirley has been a member of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church on Spring Street for more than 90 years and attended church faithfully until she was no longer physically able to do so.
Shirley has three children: Charlene Judith of Latrobe, Shelby (Frank) Jagla of Green Valley, Arizona, and Craig Falk of Derry. She also has two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Shirley currently resides in Greensburg Care Center.
