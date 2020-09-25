On Saturday, Sept. 26, Ships Company Inc., the 1812 contingent, will be “sailing” into Compass Inn Museum, portraying sailors taking supplies to the Naval Station at Erie, and celebrating the joyous news of Perry’s great victory on Lake Erie.
Ship’s Company will be set up outside and socially distanced to demonstrate marlinespike seamanship by working on small projects for the new cutter, including sewing oar leathers and working on blocks. The company will also discuss the movement of supplies for the navy, and maybe sing a song or two about the victory.
Do not miss this extremely unique opportunity to experience life in the 19th-century Navy. Set your sails and set a course to Compass Inn Museum.
The “Living History” event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and standard admission rates apply. Upon admission, guests are encouraged to follow the self-guided, audio tour, meant to mitigate potential COVID-19-related risks. Follow the tour’s route through the historic 18th- and 19th-century stagecoach stop. Guests are required to wear masks while touring the facility.
Regular admission rates are $10 for adults, $9 for adults ages 62-plus and $6 for youth ages 6-17.
Admission is free for active military and Ligonier Valley Historical Society members.
