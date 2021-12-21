A court hearing of a New Florence man, accused of injuring a Westmoreland County deputy sheriff when he was arrested earlier this month has been continued until Jan. 7 because the deputy sheriff is continuing to recover from his injuries and was unable to testify.
According to Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramataro, Deputy Sheriff was “medically unavailable” to testify in the preliminary hearing of Raymond A. Shetler, 37, but should be available to testify in a few weeks.
The hearing will be before Magisterial District Justice Denise Snyder Thiel in Ligonier. Shetler’s attorney, Louis Korber objected to the delay and said the defense was ready to proceed.
Although Ciaramataro refused to comment on the extend of the sheriff deputy’s injuries, when Shetler was arrested Sheriff James Albert reported his injuries included head and shoulder injuries.
Shetler was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest for allegedly fighting with state police and sheriff’s deputies when they were attempting to serve Shetler with a bench warrant for not appearing at a probation revocation hearing. Shetler was found by law enforcement authorities hiding under a futon and blankets in a mobile home along Shrum Hill Road near Seward, according to police. Shetler was also injured in the incident, suffering broken bones and a fractured eye socket, which had to be repaired by surgery.
Korber also argued — unsuccessfully — that Shetler’s $250,000 cash bond should be reduced on grounds that Shetler doesn’t have enough money to be released from Westmoreland County Prison.
If released on a lower bond, Korber said, Shetler could get adequate and prompt treatment for the serious eye injury, which the defense said he is not receiving at the jail.
Krober claimed Shetler wasn’t going to flee.
In 2018, Shetler was acquitted by a jury in Westmoreland County Court of homicide charges in connection with the November 2015 shooting of Lloyd Reed, a part-time St. Clair Township police officer, during a domestic dispute at Shetler’s home. He fled the scene, but was eventually arrested after a six-hour manhunt.
Although he was acquitted on all murder charges, the jury did find him guilty of the lesser charges of theft and receiving stolen property for stealing a vehicle during his escape. He was sentenced to time served and five years’ probation.
Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio signed an arrest warrant for Shetler after repeated probation violations, including Shetler failing a drug test and failing to appear for a court hearing.
