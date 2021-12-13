A Westmoreland County man acquitted of the murder of a St. Clair Township police officer in 2015 is back in the Westmoreland County Prison, where he will remain pending the outcome of new charges stemming from his arrest for alleged probation violations.
Ray A. Shetler Jr., 37, appeared via video from the jail Dec. 10 for a bench warrant hearing before county Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani. In the hearing, Shetler claimed correction officials were not properly caring for him and he has been denied additional medical attention needed for injuries he received during his arrest.
He threatened to “sue everyone” if he loses his eye. Shetler was seen wearing a plastic shield over his left eye, which was surgically repaired.
Shetler told the judge he hadn’t received any medical care after being transferred to the jail Dec. 9 from a Pittsburgh hospital, where he was treated for injuries he received when police say he fought back against sheriff’s deputies and state police troopers who found Shetler Dec. 7 hiding under a futon in a mobile home near Seward.
Police said Shetler was combative during his arrest and had to be subdued with the assistance of a Taser, officials said. One deputy was injured during the altercation and treated at a local hospital and released.
Shetler said he received staples in his head and stitches around his eye and expects to lose vision in it.
Prison officials deny that Shetler is being mistreated and said he was examined by the jail’s medical staff on Dec. 9 and was routinely checked throughout the night and again the morning of Dec. 10.
Feliciani ordered Shetler remain at the jail pending a probation revocation hearing, which will be scheduled once the new criminal case is resolved. The judge also ordered Shetler undergo mental health and drug and alcohol addiction evaluations.
Shetler was charged by police with aggravated assault and resisting arrest and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Denise Thiel, who set a $250,000 straight cash bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 17.
In addition, Kenneth W. Krouse and Keeley Shay Morgan were charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive. Krouse, 56, was the owner of the mobile home where Shetler was found hiding and told authorities he wasn’t in there. Morgan, 29, also said Shetler wasn’t inside the mobile home.
An arrest warrant was issued for Shetler on Dec. 3 after he failed to appear for a probation revocation hearing. Probation officials said Shetler violated his probation when he failed to report, didn’t pay court costs and tested positive in August for methamphetamines.
Shetler was in the midst of serving a five-year probation sentence after being convicted of theft and receiving stolen property stemming from his attempted escape after the November 2015 fatal shooting of Officer Lloyd Reed after he responded to a domestic disturbance call at Shetler’s home.
A jury found Shetler not guilty of first- and third-degree murder during the six-day trial, but guilty on the lesser charges.
Reed, who was a part-time officer with the St. Clair Township police, was the first officer on the scene in response to a 911 call from Shetler’s live-in girlfriend. Witnesses said Reed came upon Shetler outside carrying a rifle and demanded he drop the weapon. Shetler refused and Reed fired six times. Shetler fired three rounds, one of which struck Reed under the left arm.
Throughout the trial, the defense claimed Shetler didn’t know the armed man in his front yard was an officer. Shetler fled after the shooting and was arrests six hours later.
The jury found him guilty of two theft counts for stealing a vehicle during his getaway. He was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and five years’ probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.