A dispute between Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert and the county’s prison board will be decided in common pleas court.
The disagreement is over a requirement that sheriff’s deputies transport sick inmates to and from county jail for medical treatment at an outside facility.
Albert filed a lawsuit Friday seeking a declaratory judgement to overturn an existing order that directs deputies to transport inmates for medically necessary treatment not available in the prison.
Albert has said he’s seeking the judgement to protect deputies, who he said aren’t medically trained.
“As the elected sheriff, I will do my utmost to protect the deputies from unnecessary dangers from diseases and liability. I have tried many times to convince members of the prison board that the sick and injured inmates at the county jail that the facility’s contracted health care provider Wexford Health Sources can’t treat should go to the medical facility by ambulance and not be placed in the back of a sheriff’s vehicle with medically untrained deputies,” Albert said.
In the lawsuit, Albert pointed out that all other third-class counties in Pennsylvania routinely use ambulances to transport inmates to hospitals.
The matter wasn’t discussed Monday at the regular meeting of the prison board, which consists of Albert, the three county commissioners, District Attorney John Peck and Controller Jeffrey Balzer. The commissioners declined to comment on the lawsuit after the meeting because it involves pending litigation.
When asked if Albert is continuing to adhere to the existing order of transporting inmates to outside medical facilities, the commissioners deferred to county solicitor Melissa Guiddy. She said there’s no indication that the sheriff won’t keep following the order.
In the lawsuit, filed by the sheriff’s department attorney Henry L. Moore, Albert claims during the past five years Wexford has been paid $11 million to provide medical care for inmates. Albert contends that the county’s five-year contract with Wexford contains language that includes it being responsible for prisoner transports to outside medical facilities.
Albert also said in the lawsuit that the ongoing dispute and use of ambulances rather than sheriff’s deputies is a concern of the union that represents the deputies.
Earlier this year, Albert temporarily halted inmate transfers twice and the county commissioners threatened to cut the sheriff’s budget over the dispute. After an hour-long executive session at the prison board’s July meeting, Albert resumed the transports but said he would investigate a legal avenue to rescind the order.
During the prison board’s regular meeting, the prison board approved a series of staffing items, including the hiring of Andrew Roscoe and Dwayne Smith, the resignations of Scott Dixon (effective Oct. 21, 2021) and Blake Roble (effective Oct. 15, 2021), and the terminations of Jessica’s Donitzen (effective Sept. 27, 2021) and Phong Tran (effective Oct. 25, 2021).
The board also voted to recommend the commissioners solicit pricing and costs for a training program at the jail that would include various training topics and reject bids and re-advertise for bids for chaplain services at the prison.
In addition, the prison board approved a recommendation to extend the prison agreement with Global Tel*Link Corporation (GTL) with the following revisions:
• Increasing the the inmate-to-table ratio to 1:1 and upgrading devices and infrastructure;
• Adding of tablet video visitation and secure messaging to mitigate pandemic issues;
• Adding a part-time, on-site technician and visitation scheduling kiosk in the entry of scheduling of on-site face-to-face visitation;
• Adjusting of rates to the new FCC requirements of 21 cents per minute for domestic calls;
• Modifying the AdvancePay One Call to the FCC-compliant $6.95;
• Modifying the commission structure to include commission on all calling traffic at 85% on all domestic call traffic (local/intrastate/interstate);
• Increasing the minimum annual guarantee to $530,000 from $472,000, and adding 10% commission on tablets;
• Extending agreement by two years.
At a special meeting later in the day, the commissioners also approved the extension and revision of the agreement with GTL.
The extension was done for purely economic reasons as it will allow the prison and county to earn additional revenue from the contract with no investment from the county required. Last year, the prison received a $17,390.90 above the base for the use of telecommunication devices at the prison.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• Letter of agreement between adult probation and The CARE Center Inc.;
• Agreements between Behavioral Health & Developmental Services with eDocs Technologies LLC for $29,798 for intellectual disabilities consulting and with Achieva Support for $395,651 for early intervention services for terms from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
