A 34-year-old Shelocta man died Monday after he was thrown from his motorcycle following a crash on state Route 380 in Washington Township.
According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Ryan J. Gould of Millen Road, Shelocta, was riding a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle westbound near 1295 state Route 380 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, causing the motorcycle to travel to the right side of the roadway before impacting a guide rail. Gould was thrown from the motorcycle after impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.