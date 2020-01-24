Employees at the Sheetz gas station along Route 22 in Burrell Township in Indiana County made a surprising discovery while tidying up the convenience store earlier this month.
State police at Indiana report employees were cleaning the store around 12:40 a.m. Jan. 14 when they found a small amount of suspected marijuana and reported the discovery to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.