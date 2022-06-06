The women of GOAL Magazine, a local publication and nonprofit organization, teamed up to form a female networking group called SHE with the mission of supporting local female-led businesses and bringing awareness to local charities that help women and children.
Standing for Sophisticated, Humble, Empowered, SHE has raised money and donated materials to the following organizations since its formation in 2019: Dress for Success Pittsburgh, the Blackburn Center, HEAL Animal Rescue, and YWCA Westmoreland. Additionally, SHE has supported numerous local female-led businesses such as Caffe Barista, Katwalk Boutique, True North Photography, The Lucky Dog Biscuit Company, Fitness Envi and Sobel’s Obscure Brewery.
At the most recent event, over 70 local women gathered at Bella Terra Vineyards in Hunker for a fun-filled event titled “Women, Wealth, Wellness and Wine.” Guests were empowered and educated by speakers while raising donations for a local charity.
Hosted at Bella Terra Vineyards, the attendees tasted samples of their most popular wines while co-owner Jacque Bell entertained the crowd with the history of how the winery has expanded since it opened in 2015.
Jessica Marazza, CFP and managing partner of SecondHalf Coach Wealth Management, discussed the importance of financial wellness and several tips on how to achieve it.
Tara Stowers, owner of Sanctus Spa & Salon, Grace & Purity and The Floral Fountain, enlightened guests on elements of mental wellness by sharing some of her personal experiences as a mother and entrepreneur and leading a guided meditation that demonstrated the exceptional power of our minds.
Each attendee’s registration fee was 100% donated to Westmoreland Community Action’s M3 program (Mothers Making More). Chief Executive Officer Mandy Zalich and Development Manager Toni Antonucci spoke to event guests about the M3 program, shedding light on how the donations would be utilized.
The ladies of SHE are already excited about the next semiannual event Tuesday, Nov. 15. The event will be hosted at Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity. Proceeds of the event are to benefit Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity. Learn more about the speakers and details by visiting www.go2goalus.com/she.
In the meantime, GOAL Magazine is preparing for the seventh annual GOAL Magazine Golf Outing and Paint -n- Sip that will benefit the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation and be granted to the Life Skills, Learning Support and Autistic Support classrooms in the Greater Latrobe School District. Learn more by visiting www.go2goalus.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.