Restaurants have been especially rocked by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic since indoor dining restrictions began in March.
But Sharky's Café in Unity Township is still finding a way to give back to the community. On Wednesday, the restaurant delivered 250 hot meals to local families in need for Christmas, with plans to distribute an equal number of dinners next week.
Donations from the community helped the restaurant raise enough money to provide 500 meals during the holiday period.
Jamie Huemme, co-owner of Sharky’s, said the idea for a donation drive sprouted from a local customer’s suggestion.
“I just kind of casually threw a feeler out there to the community and was flooded with questions and people wanting to donate time, donate money or come in and help,” she added.
Despite a rough year for the restaurant industry, Huemme and her husband, John, want to give back to the community which has helped their restaurant survive the pandemic.
“We said we still have food on the table despite a pretty no-so-great year for restaurants,” she said. “And we know there’s so many people in the community that don’t have a hot meal for Christmas this year, so I think now is the time to give back to the community.”
The initial goal was to raise enough money to buy 210 dinners. Huemme asked the restaurant’s executive chef Dave Hart how many hot meals he could make in an hour — which he said, "Around 70.”
“So, I kind of tricked him and I said, ‘Great, let’s hit 210.’ Because I wanted to run the food drive for three hours,’” she said.
However, with the overwhelming support of the community, enough money was raised to provide 500 hot meals for families in need this Christmas.
“A lot of people in the community were saying, if you don’t hit that number, let us know and we’ll contribute more to get to that 210,” Huemme said. “We absolutely crushed that goal. It was awesome.”
Donors could purchase meals directly, which consist of ham, mashed potatoes, corn, salad, bread and butter. Or they could make a monetary donation.
John Huemme said Hart ordered 17 hams on Sunday, and he and his staff began cooking them the next day.
“They’ve been very busy back in the kitchen, along with all other operations,” Jamie said.
About a dozen volunteers and restaurant staff prepared meals in assembly line fashion on Wednesday. All hands were on deck helping to package meals, which were then distributed by The Salvation Army and Latrobe Rotary’s Backpack Bag-of-Food program. Families stopped in the restaurant from 2-4 p.m. to pick up meals.
“Both charity organizations came back and identified families in need,” Jamie Humme said. “They were able to figure out which families through their charities needed meals.”
Sharky’s on Tuesday asked its Facebook followers to donate boxes to help distribute the meals. By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the restaurant’s lobby was flooded with boxes big and small, another example of the community’s support during this donation drive.
In total between March and November, eating and drinking place sales were down nearly $192 billion nationwide from expected levels, based on the unadjusted data, according to the National Restaurant Association.
Jaime Huemme said the Latrobe community has stepped up during this turbulent spell for the restaurant industry.
“I’m sure 95 percent of restaurants across the state would tell you this, it’s been a tough year absolutely for restaurants,” she said. “But from March until now, the one thing I think that keeps every restaurant going is the community. And the community of Latrobe has stepped up time and time again to support local businesses. It’s just been a tremendous thing to see in a year that hasn’t been easy.”
Sharky’s will cook the next batch of 250 hot meals in the days prior to distributing them from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 30.
