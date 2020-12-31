Sharky's exceeds holiday meal distribution goal ahead of New Year's

When Sharky’s Café in Unity Township began organizing a meal donation drive, its initial goal was to raise enough money to make 210 hot dinners for area families in need for Christmas and New Year’s.
By Wednesday afternoon, the restaurant had dished out around 620 meals over the two-week holiday period, nearly tripling its original goal, according to co-owner Jamie Huemme.
“It went extremely well today. We had a big community turnout,” Huemme said on Wednesday.
About 25 volunteers and restaurant staff on Wednesday helped to prepare hot dinners which were distributed for a second consecutive week by The Salvation Army and Latrobe Rotary’s Backpack Bag-of-Food program.
“We came to them and just wanted to know a number of folks that we could help through both of their organizations. They came back to us with a number of meals that we could provide,” Huemme said.
Even the extra meals that the restaurant prepared went to use.
“They’ve seen a large increase this year in people needing hot meals,” Huemme said. “Even though we went over our amount, they were more than happy just to take an excess of meals.”
Donations from the community helped the restaurant raise enough money to provide hundreds of meals during the holiday period. Sharky’s also contributed more than 140 of the hot dinners, Huemme said.
“For every three meals that people purchase, we donated the fourth one,” she said.
On Dec. 23, volunteers and restaurant staff prepared around 300 meals for families at Christmas consisting of ham, mashed potatoes, corn, salad, bread and butter.
Donors could purchase meals directly, or they could make a monetary donation.
Sharky’s, including its staff and volunteers, is planning to prepare meals again for next year’s holiday period — with a goal of raising enough money to distribute 800 hot dinners.
“We actually had people call this week and last week to donate money after the deadline ended,” Huemme said. “So, I definitely think we can get to 800 next year.”
But for this year, area families will have a hot dinner to enjoy for the New Year’s holiday.
“I think having something around the holidays to look forward to during a rather turbulent year gives them something definitely to look forward to,” Huemme said.
