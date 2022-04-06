Before meaningful progress is made toward revitalizing Ligonier Beach, Ligonier Township officials, its recreation board and a citizens non-profit group must align their visions for the shuttered site’s redevelopment by the end of April.
That was the first critical step supervisor Stephanie Verna highlighted during a work session held Tuesday between the board of supervisors and the public, including members of the Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB).
The purpose of the informal meeting according to Verna was to “have this be an interactive working session where the public and supervisors can just share some of their thoughts and ideas on things that they would like to see in what we’re loosely calling a feasibility study,” Verna said.
“No promises, no commitments by anyone, I just want to have a meeting of the minds,” Verna said, writing notes on a large Post-It wall pad as she steered the conversation.
Both the township’s supervisors and recreation board have discussed commissioning a formal feasibility study for Ligonier Beach, but some homework needs to be done before officials can get to that point, including agreeing on the overall concept for the property.
The supervisors plan to vote on a final master plan for Ligonier Beach Park at their April 26 meeting, although that has been a sticking point for all parties involved.
FOLB has been championing a multi-use recreational space with a swimming pool as its centerpiece. The group has pivoted toward restoring the existing chlorinated concrete swimming pool with ADA-accessibility instead of its initial ideal to convert it into a natural pool. Pennsylvania does not currently have legislation regulating natural swimming pools, FOLB secretary Julie Donovan told the Bulletin after the meeting.
The supervisors in February directed the Ligonier Township Recreation Board to develop and seek funding for a Ligonier Beach master plan without a swimming pool, although chairman Dan Resenic later clarified that did not preclude FOLB from moving forward with its own plan. The recreation board has previously worked with the now disbanded Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee and The EADS Group to produce an early sketch plan for the site.
Resenic said it would be foolish to have two plans – one with and one without a swimming pool.
“I would certainly support a concept master plan with a swimming pool and everything else because if we don’t, we’re not getting anything done,” Resenic said. “We’re not voting tonight or anything like that, but at the next meeting, if it comes to some form of discussion, what type of plan do we want to propose, do we want push forward with, I would certainly like to see a swimming pool in that master plan.”
Following a finalized Ligonier Beach master plan, the next steps include developing a realistic business plan and gathering letters of support from local organizations like GO Laurel Highlands and other entities interested in leading potential programs at the future recreational facility.
Other homework includes gathering written correspondence from applicable regulatory agencies and scheduling a free consult with a swimming pool feasibility expert Resenic previously contacted.
FOLB has already done part of this work with preliminary research into the swimming pool regulations and conversations with the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection.
According to the DOH, the existing swimming pool could reopen as it is currently permitted, as long as the necessary repairs were made, FOLB treasurer Debbie Nicely said.
“They’re not there to say no, they’re there to help you do what needs to be done. They’re in support of having that pool,” Nicely said.
FOLB president Melissa Eller and vice president Mary Walton Whittemore would spearhead this legwork, with oversight from the supervisors. The deadline for those goals is the board’s May 24 meeting.
After finalizing a master plan for Ligonier Beach and assessing all of this information, the supervisors would then vote at their June 14 meeting whether to move forward with a formal feasibility study and then determine who or what would fund it.
Using the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) guidelines for a swimming pool complex as a starting off point, Verna also generated a list of items that would likely be included in Ligonier Township’s feasibility study for Ligonier Beach if it decides to pursue one.
The study would guide the township in what can and cannot be done at Ligonier Beach and dig into more detailed questions like what pool filters would be required, where buildings can and should be placed and what amenities are possible there.
The scope of work would include: an operating budget and total project cost; a site and physical condition assessment; a location analysis given the Loyalhanna Creek floodplain; maintenance and capital expense plans; the legal operating structure; a market and competitive analysis; legal concerns and compliance requirements; a risk analysis; a nonprofit endowment; and economic impact projections.
Doug Finger, a 35-year DCNR veteran, pointed out that the township also needs to ascertain the potential impact of the site’s recreational and historical value on the public’s quality of life.
He also advised the board when dealing with a project of such potential magnitude to reach out to local and state representatives for support, citing Laurel Mountain Ski Resort and oil heritage preservation efforts in Venango County as successful examples.
FOLB member Janell Emery also suggested reviewing how Ligonier Beach would fit into the 2020-2024 Pennsylvania Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which includes funding avenues for such projects and past recipients.
Throughout the nearly two-hour meeting, Verna continually returned to the most crucial question that needs to be answered concerning the future of Ligonier Beach, before the township can even consider letters of support, expert advice or financial forecasts.
“What is the master plan that the township is pursuing in partnership with the Friends of Ligonier Beach?” Verna asked.
