HEMPFIELD TWP. – Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday shared his plans to ensure that Pennsylvania students have access to mental health resources in schools during a visit to Hempfield Area High School in Westmoreland County, highlighting his administration’s commitment to prioritizing mental health support so that Pennsylvanians have access to the resources they need and deserve.

In March, the governor unveiled his commonsense budget proposal filled with solutions to the most pressing issues Pennsylvanians face – including the mental health crisis that students and families are grappling with all across the commonwealth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.