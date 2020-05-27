A Johnstown man who is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors last week after allegedly inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl at a New Florence home last fall.
Westmoreland County detectives arrested David Alan Heming, 57, last Monday.
According to court documents, the victim told investigators that Heming touched her inappropriately and placed her hand on his genitals while at a home in New Florence on Nov. 4.
Heming allegedly admitted the incident to investigators during an April 30 interview, according to court documents.
Heming is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina in connection with a 2004 conviction of a charge of indecent liberty with a minor.
He was arraigned May 18 on two counts each of indecent assault of a minor and corruption of minors and was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday, May 29, before Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour.
