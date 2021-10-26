An 82-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in South Huntingdon, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha.
Bacha identified the victim as John W. Labasky Jr., of Sewickley Township. He was pronounced dead at Excela Health Frick Hospital at around 6 p.m., Bacha said.
According to a coroner’s report, Labasky was driving west in his 2020 Nissan Frontier on Stants Road near Rolling Hills Road around 5 p.m. when he crossed the center line into the opposite lane, traveled through a field and into a fence.
Labasky had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. He was the only one in the vehicle.
A cause and manner of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results.
Bacha noted that Labasky was wearing a seat belt, however the air bags did not deploy in his truck.
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service of Mount Pleasant are in charge of arrangements.
State police in Belle Vernon assisted in the investigation.
