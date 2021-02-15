Kayla Jo Harnett, 29, of Seward was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of child endangerment after state police at Indiana say she overdosed in a Brush Valley Township home while her four children were inside.
Troopers responded to a residence on Route 56 for a report that a female overdosed and was unresponsive Tuesday morning.
Harnett was issued Narcan by EMS personnel. Police say Harnett became alert, and troopers discovered she overdosed on suspected heroin.
“Three used needles, empty stamp bags and full stamp bags were observed in plain view in the living room,” according to Trooper John Williams.
A 1-year-old girl and three boys, ages 3, 5 and 6, were found inside the residence, Williams reported.
Harnett was arraigned and is being held in Indiana County Jail. She was unable to post $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.
