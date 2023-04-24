A Seward man already facing charges of child rape and indecent assault waived his preliminary hearing Friday on a new set of charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police interviewed the victim, who alleged Shawn Waulk, 35, made them “grind on (Waulk)” on at least 50 occasions.

