A Seward man facing charges he raped a 6-year-old child back in 2019 has been charged with aggravated indecent assault of another minor.

Shawn Loury Waulk, 35, was arraigned Thursday on the new charges which include misdemeanor indecent assault and felony corruption of a minor. The incident took place in Waulk’s home back in December, according to court documents.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

