A Seward man facing charges he raped a 6-year-old child back in 2019 has been charged with aggravated indecent assault of another minor.
Shawn Loury Waulk, 35, was arraigned Thursday on the new charges which include misdemeanor indecent assault and felony corruption of a minor. The incident took place in Waulk’s home back in December, according to court documents.
All of the details about the victim and their relation to Waulk in the criminal complaint were redacted by Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel.
The victim was allegedly sitting alone with Waulk on a bed discussing problems they were having with a boyfriend. That is when Waulk allegedly asked the victim if they trusted him to have sex to make the victim feel better.
While assaulting the victim, they allegedly told Waulk to stop, getting up from the bed before Waulk’s wife returned home from shopping.
Waulk and his wife, Tammy, pled guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment last year. They were sentenced in August to two years probation for locking their then 9-year-old son in a closet to attend a party.
During the investigation, police discovered allegations Shawn Waulk raped a 6-year-old child. The trial date for that case has been set for April 17 in front of Judge Timothy Krieger.
After arraignment Thursday, Waulk was denied bail because no conditions would be reasonable, according to court documents. Waulk is being held in Westmoreland County Prison.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 10:30 a.m. March 16.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
