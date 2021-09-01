State police arrested a Seward man Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child younger than 16, according to court documents.
Micky Scott Thompson, 35, is charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault stemming from an April 2019 incident in a Seward home was reported to state police.
According to court papers, the alleged assault was reported three months after it occurred. Thompson is accused of touching the child inappropriately and then engaging in intercourse, said police.
Police also report that Thompson has been accused of a similar type of behavior elsewhere in Pennsylvania, however the accuser’s age and gender was redacted from court documents.
In June, police interviewed Thompson and showed him a picture of the accuser. He reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting the child twice, according to court documents.
He is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 10.
