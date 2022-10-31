A small subset of Derry Township Municipal Authority customers will see an increase of their sewage bill in the new year after the board voted on the change last week.
The DTMA board unanimously approved charging its debt service rate of $10.10 for all equivalent dwelling units (EDUs). The change is expected to bring in an estimated $21,000 per billing cycle, according to the board.
Single family homes will not see a change but properties like some trailer courts and businesses will receive the increase. That is because those properties have more than one sewage tap which runs into the main line of the system.
Equivalent dwelling units, or EDUs as they are commonly referred to at the authority, combine smaller units, like multiple campsites, into one billing unit equal to a single family home. Places like Keystone State Park have an estimated four campsites that equal one EDU.
The authority currently charges some of its customers a monthly fee of $10.10 no matter how many EDUs they may have.
But not all of the customers are charged this way. The DTMA has charged many of its customers with multiple EDUs the debt service fee per EDU.
Some of the customers being charged the new rate were charged an additional $4.50 per EDU in a service fee to the Latrobe Municipal Authority since their sewage runs into the LMA system, which DTMA is charged for. That fee has been eliminated as a separate item with Wednesday’s action and is rolled into the debt service fee for the customer.
All single family homes will continue to be charged the flat rate of $32 which includes the debt service fee. Multi-use customers, typically whoever manages the property, in Latrobe, McGee Run and New Alexandria, will be charged $14.60 per EDU – the debt service and LMA service fees.
The change is another step closer to unifying the different rates the authority has for different coverage areas. The current billing system has four rates with varying levels of debt service charges which averages to $25.43 per customer. Board member Joe Dixon told the board Wednesday he would like to see the customers’ rates less segregated.
“Keep it simple for everybody and it’s fair, no different than a tax,” Dixon said. “I’ll bet you that number that you come up with isn’t going to be that offensive and it’s going to put money in our coffers for (the authority’s) five-year plan, without actually having to raise our overall rates.
Board chairman Dan Duralia said he agreed with Dixon’s assessment that the authority is “losing money.”
“It’s on the big dwellers, it’s not like on the homeowner,” Duralia said. “It’s on the apartment buildings, the rentals and things, that’s where you got your motor use.
“That (increased revenue) is what we’re looking for in the budget next year.”
The DTMA board will meet again 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
