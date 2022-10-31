A small subset of Derry Township Municipal Authority customers will see an increase of their sewage bill in the new year after the board voted on the change last week.

The DTMA board unanimously approved charging its debt service rate of $10.10 for all equivalent dwelling units (EDUs). The change is expected to bring in an estimated $21,000 per billing cycle, according to the board.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

