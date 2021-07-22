Several planned residential developments in Unity Township were discussed at the Unity Township Municipal Authority’s (UTMA) regular meeting Wednesday.
Dennis Gregor, vice chairman of the UTMA board, led the meeting, but was the only board member in attendance in-person. Board members Scott Avolio, Mike O’Barto and Neal Fenton attended via video conferencing so the authority had a quorum and could conduct a voting meeting.
Don Hixson, filling in for Kevin Brett, of authority engineer Lennon, Smith, Souleret Enginnering Inc. (LSSE), and operations manager Doug Pike reported to board members that several developments are requesting Equivalent Dwelling Units (EDUs), including 20 for White Pines (Phase 2), which flows into 14 Mile Run Wastewater Treatment Plant, five EDUs for R & M Properties and two more EDUs for Salandro Real Estate Properties, both which flow to the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA). All additional EDUs were approved unanimously by the authority board.
In addition, Hixson announced that the construction of Victoria Highlands II development, on Cat Curve Court, is complete and recommend the sewer lines be approved and signed off on by the board. That action was unanimously approved.
In other related business, the board approved paying $603,471.65 in Capital Project invoices for June 2021, as recommended by Hixson.
In addition, the board approved a proclamation for John R. Rosco Jr., who recently retired.
“I think it’s appropriate to acknowledge his many years of service,” said authority solicitor Romeo Nicholas.
After board members sign the proclamation a copy will be kept with the minutes and a copy presented to Rosco.
To help fill the void, the authority has been conducting a job search and has hired two individuals after receiving 40 applications and interviewing six possible candidates. Although one has more hands-on experience than the other, Pike said he believes they both are very capable.
“Both of them had excellent referrals when I called,” said Pike.
Both will have to go through a 180-day probation period. One is set to start next week with the other starting the first week of August.
The board also approved the following items of note:
- To pay $504,310.29 in bills;
- Authorization for Pike and Lori Rodkey to attend PMA Conference in State College Aug. 29-Sept. 1 and to have Pike serve as delegate and Rodkey as alternate delegate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.