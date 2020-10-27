Latrobe City Council members have been able to attend meetings remotely throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and a proposed ordinance could extend that ability beyond the city’s current emergency declaration.
During Monday’s agenda prep session, several council members spoke out against the proposed ordinance that could allow council members to miss up to three consecutive in-person sessions, once the pandemic-related emergency declaration ends.
City manager Michael Gray said the seven-person council will vote on the proposed ordinance at its Nov. 9 regular meeting.
“Under the state of emergency, that’s one thing, but I don’t want to get in the habit of having meetings where we don’t have a majority of people present,” Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford said.
Council member Jim Kelley — who has been regularly attending meetings remotely throughout the pandemic — recommended the proposed ordinance rule that “if any council member misses more than three consecutive meetings, they are subject to discipline.”
City officials, however, expressed concern that the option for council members to attend remotely could lead to their taking advantage of the policy.
“I know some certain situations where board members (in other communities) are gone six to eight months out of the year, and they are participating remotely in every meeting, but they are not physically in the municipality of the board they represent,” Wolford said. “I don’t want to see that happening for us.”
Kelley cited some of the advantages that the remote meeting technology offers, such as the ability to hold meetings for bidding purposes or for depositions.
“I think it’s the wave of the future,” Kelley said. “And we are just keeping our feet buried in the sand, so to speak, of the past.”
City officials, including Wolford, agree that the technology has its advantages — especially since more residents have been able to remotely attend meetings throughout the pandemic.
“I don’t have a problem with the meetings being remote and the attendees participating via Zoom,” Wolford said. “But I wouldn’t want to set up a practice where council members could attend (remotely) and that counts as their attendance at the meeting.”
Kelley suggested the objective of the proposed telecommunication devices ordinance is to “allow participation remotely and not ban people because they don’t happen to be right here in the city.”
Wolford expressed her opposition to the proposed ordinance.
“If you’re not here, three, six, nine months out of the year, I don’t think you should be sitting on council,” Wolford said. “Because you’re not vested in the community if you’re living somewhere else six or nine months out of they year.”
Kelley raised the point of the technology’s capability to allow council members to participate in meetings when then they are on vacation or cannot attend for other reasons.
“That’s just sort of what you forfeit by scheduling things like that,” council member Eric Bartels responded. “You have to miss a meeting because of a vacation or family event, you just temporarily forfeit the ability to give input in the meeting.”
Bartels also added that the current video-conferencing technology presents a “big communication problem” at council meetings.
Council member Robert “Stuffy” Forish also expressed his opposition to the ordinance at a previous meeting.
The city’s code currently doesn’t have any guidelines for remote participation. Residents and council have been able to attend via Zoom or phone throughout the pandemic-related emergency declaration. Officials previously cited an increase in remote participation with the online or call-in option.
“We didn’t have the opportunity to utilize the virtual meeting,” Gray said. “So, when (council members) missed a meeting, usually if they missed a couple it was usually because of some issue that council was aware of.”
Solicitor John Greiner said Latrobe, a home-rule municipality, refers to Pennsylvania borough code for guidance on issues not found in the city’s code.
“There is a section in the borough code that does require the quorum to be present at the site, and you cannot count members who are participating remotely against the quorum,” Greiner said.
A four-person, in-person quorum is required to conduct a meeting inside Latrobe’s council chambers, Greiner said.
In other business, council during a special meeting Monday approved the purchase of an excavator for $105,300 through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
Prior to approving the excavator purchase, council approved an amendment to the city’s code on Monday that allows COSTARS purchases to be made without going through the bidding process.
Latrobe Public Works Director Scott Wajdic said the city’s previous rubber tire backhoe’s boom broke a few weeks ago, and that the city has been renting a new excavator from Groff Tractor and Equipment — the supplier the city purchased the new excavator from. The city also gave approval for Wajdic to seek bids for the purchase of a hydraulic shear attachment for the new excavator, which wasn’t available through the COSTARS program.
Also at the November meeting, council is set to vote on:
- An agreement with Mutual Aid for custodial blood draws;
- Approving the consolidation of two lots for the new O’Reilly Auto Parts store along Lloyd Avenue;
- Adopting the stormwater management ordinance as part of Westmoreland County Integrated Water Resource Plan of 2020, and to repeal two articles relating to the storm and surface water ordinance since it’s going to be replaced with the county’s new model ordinance;
- A resolution approving a cooperation agreement with Derry Borough for a code and zoning enforcement officer;
- Authorizing Gray to seek bids for janitorial services at the city’s municipal building;
- Authorizing Gray to seek bids for the sale of a property behind the 1100 Ligonier St. building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.