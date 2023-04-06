Four outstanding French and Indian War scholars (two in person and two via Zoom) will present during the return of Fort Ligonier’s Seven Years’ War Symposium at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are so excited for the return of The Seven Years’ War Symposium and to welcome the esteemed scholars,” said Matt Gault, Fort Ligonier’s director of education. “While many people in the region know about the French and Indian War, most are surprised to discover that this period in history is part of a global conflict called The Seven Years’ War. The symposium provides a fascinating insight into what was happening here in the Colonies and around the world.”
The extraordinary one-day event will feature the following presenters and their topics:
‘Like a Brazen Wall – The Battle of Minden and the Trans-Atlantic Connection’
The major general spent 38 years in British uniform, finishing as the director general of Army Medical Services. He deployed on numerous operations and was the first commanding officer of the United Kingdom’s “air assault” medical regiment. He recently wrote an illustrated guide to the battle, “Like a Brazen Wall,’ published by Helion.
‘Between Local Memory and Collective Forgetting. The Seven Years’ War in the Global Culture of Remembrance’
Dr. Füssel is an expert in the fields of Modern History, Sociology and Philosophy. Her main fields of research include History of Knowledge, History of Universities, War and Violence, Early Modern Cultural History. Among major publications are “The Seven Years’ War. A world war in the 18th century” (3rd ed. 2021) [short introduction in German]; “The Price of Glory. A World History of the Seven Years’ War “1756-1763 (2nd ed. 2020), Engl. translation forthcoming with Columbia University Press.
‘From Status Seekers to Citizen Warriors: the French Army in the Seven Years’ War’
An associate professor of European and military history at Mississippi State University, Dr. Osman’s research investigates the relationship between subjects, citizens and soldiers in 17th- and 18th-century France. She is the author of “Citizen Soldiers and the Key to the Bastille,” as well as numerous articles, and is currently working on a book that explores French military reform from 1648-1748.
‘Carolina in Crisis: The Anglo Cherokee War in 1760’
Historian, nonfiction book coach and editor, Dr. Tortora is the author of “Carolina in Crisis: Cherokees, Colonists, and Slaves in the American Southeast, 1756–1763” and “Fort Halifax: Winslow’s Historic Outpost.” Tortora’s talk, drawing on more than 15 years of research and his award-winning book, will shine a spotlight on the pivotal and unforgettable events that took place along the southern frontier two years after Cherokee warriors served with General Forbes in Pennsylvania.
Fort Ligonier Executive Director Mary Manges said, “Symposium attendees will not want to miss a visit to the museum’s The World Ablaze Gallery, which focuses on the Seven Years’ War. They will see incredible artifacts from every theatre of the global conflict, including a Highlander bonnet and original British officer’s red coat, one of only a few currently known to exist in the world.”
The cost to attend the symposium is $50 for Fort Ligonier Association members, $60 for non-members and $40 virtual (real time) and includes complimentary admission to the historic site and museum. Register at fortligonier.org by Friday, April 14.
