The son and grandchildren of Richard Mellon Scaife, along with his estate, have agreed to a $200 million settlement related to claims against the trustees of a 1935 trust fund that was empty upon Scaife’s death in 2014.
Scaife was the owner and publisher of the Tribune-Review.
A petition to approve the agreement was filed Tuesday in Allegheny County Orphans’ Court, the Tribune-Review reported.
Scaife’s mother, Sarah Mellon Scaife, established the trust for the benefit of her son.
Following his death, remaining assets left in the trust were to go to his children and grandchildren.
Scaife’s children, David and Jennie Scaife, claimed the trust, which at one point held $450 million, was depleted upon their father’s death when it should have had assets remaining.
They filed a suit in 2014 against the trustees of the trust — PNC Bank, Scaife’s cousin James Walton and attorney Yale Gutnick — contending the trustees improperly allowed Richard Scaife to use funds in the trust to support his personal interests, including the Tribune-Review.
The trustees contended they did nothing wrong, and noted Richard Scaife’s children were financially supported in a separate trust that Sarah Mellon Scaife had established for their benefit.
Jennie Scaife died Nov. 29, 2018. Her estate would be entitled to a portion of the settlement calculated for the time from her father’s July 4, 2014, death to the date she died. The remainder of the settlement would go to her brother and back into the trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.