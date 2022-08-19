A former inmate of the Westmoreland County Prison, who claims he was mistreated by guards and staff at the jail, will receive a payment of $2,500 as part of a federal lawsuit settlement, approved Thursday by county commissioners.

The inmate, 33-year-old Christopher Batch of Pittsburgh, said that while he was incarcerated in 2019, guards and staff mishandled his mail and failed to give him access to legal materials in the facility’s law library, according to the lawsuit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.