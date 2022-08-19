A former inmate of the Westmoreland County Prison, who claims he was mistreated by guards and staff at the jail, will receive a payment of $2,500 as part of a federal lawsuit settlement, approved Thursday by county commissioners.
The inmate, 33-year-old Christopher Batch of Pittsburgh, said that while he was incarcerated in 2019, guards and staff mishandled his mail and failed to give him access to legal materials in the facility’s law library, according to the lawsuit.
The commissioners and county Solicitor Melissa Guiddy declined to comment on the case. Batch served as his own attorney for the lawsuit.
According to published reports at the time, Batch was arrested following a traffic stop in November 2018 in Greensburg. He was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug counts after law enforcement claimed they found heroin, crack cocaine, Ecstasy and a stolen gun.
Currently, there is no record of the criminal case listed in state court dockets. The case was reportedly dismissed after a county judge ruled the vehicle search that followed the traffic stop was not legal.
According to federal court records, a second lawsuit was filed against state police who conducted the search; the lawsuit also named prosecutors and judges. But those lawsuits were dismissed from the case, which was settled by a federal mediator, according to court documents.
