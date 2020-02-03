Nearly two years after her disappearance, state police as well as faculty and students from Seton Hill University’s forensic science department were combing wooded areas of Unity Township for evidence that might lead to a break in the Cassandra Gross case.
Multiple searches by state police, specialized search teams, family and friends have failed to locate Gross since the days after she went missing on April 7, 2018.
A Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judge in January 2019 declared Gross legally dead in response to a request from her son, Brandon Diebold of North Carolina. Judge Chris Scherer ruled Gross the victim of homicide and heard testimony behind closed doors from Tpr. James McKenzie, the state police lead investigator in the case.
Gross would have turned 53 in May. State police now classify the case as a homicide.
Troopers invited 15 Seton Hill University forensic science students and three faculty members to assist with Friday’s search.
Family and friends quickly rallied after her disappearance, organizing candlelight vigils, search parties and fundraisers, and offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a resolution of the case.
Her mother, Kathe Gross, has been asking anyone with information to contact her at 724-539-9553 and said those providing tips can remain anonymous. She told the Bulletin she has forwarded several tips to state police, but has become frustrated her daughter still hasn’t been found.
The last time Kathe Gross talked to her daughter was around 3:30 p.m. April 7, 2018, as Cassandra was heading home to her apartment in Edgewater Village in Unity Township after having lunch with friends at the Parkwood Inn restaurant in Southwest Greensburg.
Gross was reported missing April 9, the same day her dog Baxter was found walking alone along Beatty County Road near Red Barn Road, heading in the direction of Lloydsville.
On April 10, investigators discovered Gross’ red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV burned almost beyond recognition in a wooded area of Hempfield Township along Norfolk Southern railroad lines near Twin Lakes Park.
Police said it appeared the SUV was taken to the location and set on fire.
In the days that followed Gross’ disappearance, police searched two properties owned by Thomas George Stanko, 48, of Unity Township including a property on Macey Road that was searched again in July and his mother’s home on White Fence Lane adjacent to Unity Cemetery.
Stanko has maintained he had no involvement in Gross’ disappearance. He has not been charged in connection with the case.
State police and specialized search teams conducted multiple searches over the spring and summer in the area in and around Unity Cemetery, but investigators have remained unable to resolve Gross’ disappearance.
Police have asked anyone with information on Gross’ whereabouts or anyone who saw Gross’ SUV (license plate HLP-1411) in the area of Twin Lakes Park on April 7 to contact lead investigator Tpr. James McKenzie at 724-832-3237.
