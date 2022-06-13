Seton Hill University and Penn-Trafford High School are teaming up to host the first Griffin-Warrior Esports Tournament. The event will take place at Penn-Trafford High School Wednesday, July 20, from 1-6 p.m.
The tournament is open to any player who will be in grades 9-12 in the 2022-23 school year.
A $20 entry fee due on-site the day of the tournament will allow students to participate in both the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Rocket League brackets and hear from panel speakers talking about the games being played and what Esports looks like in college. Food will also be provided. Cash or check payable to “PT Esports” are accepted for the entry fee.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be a best-of-three double-elimination bracket for single players. Rocket League will be a best-of-three double-elimination bracket for teams of three players.
Seton Hill will provide prizes, including gift cards and gaming accessories, as well as Seton Hill and Seton Hill Esports attire. The tournament’s entry fee will benefit the Penn-Trafford Esports club.
To register, visit: https://toc.setonhill.edu/.
Seton Hill recently announced the roster for its first Esports team. As a member of the National Association of College Esports (NACE), Seton Hill players will compete in video gaming tournaments against other college players from across the country in Rocket League, Hearthstone, Fifa, Overwatch, and League of Legends starting in fall 2022.
Questions about the tournament can be directed to organizers John Carlisle at carlislej@penntrafford.org or Brian Lewis at esports@setonhill.edu.
