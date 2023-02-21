Marta Molnar tried unsuccessfully for 13 years to find publishers for five manuscripts that she wrote, and they were all rejected.
“Then I thought, ‘Let’s give this one more try,’” she told the Bulletin in a phone interview from her home near Philadelphia. “Maybe if I went to college, they could teach me.”
She searched the internet and found what she was looking for: the Writing Popular Fiction master of arts degree at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.
She attended the course that required four weeks of residency in the two years (2003-2004) of study and completed the course thesis.
“We had to write a book that was of published book quality,” she said. “That was the first book that I sold to Harlequin under the pen name of Dana Marton.”
That boost from her studies at Seton Hill gave her the skills and the confidence to embark on a successful career in writing romance, suspense and epic fantasy novels that won several awards, including the Daphne Du Maurier Award of Excellence.
In 2020, Molnar wrote a different type of novel, one in the genre of women’s fiction, and decided to publish it under the name of Marta Molnar to distinguish it from the 50 novels that she sold in 13 years.
That novel, “The Secret Life of Sunflowers,” was published last year, and last week it came out as an audiobook. It’s a dual timeline story of Emsley, a Hollywood auctioneer who finds a diary that she thought belonged to her grandmother but turns out to have belonged to Johanna Bonger, the widow of Vincent van Gogh’s brother Theo. The story skips back and forth between Emsley, whose life is taking some different turns, and Johanna, who faced many challenges in the late 19th century.
“She was 28 and a widow with a young son,” Molnar said. “She had only been married to Theo for a year and a half, and he died six months after Vincent died. She was living in France and didn’t know the language. She didn’t have anything.”
That is, she didn’t have anything except stacks of paintings by her brother-in-law, who at the time was a nobody in the art world. Van Gogh had painted almost feverishly, capturing landscapes and people in a newly evolving style of Impressionism. But nobody was interested in his work. Even his brother Theo who was an art dealer was only able to sell one of Van Gogh’s paintings.
Molnar, who is an amateur artist and a fan of Van Gogh, didn’t know much about Bonger until she saw a documentary that briefly mentioned her.
“I was instantly fascinated,” she said. “I knew that Van Gogh was not a successful artist in his lifetime, but I didn’t know just how bad things were. Johanna took on the task of bringing Vincent’s legacy to the world. Without her, we might have never seen ‘The Starry Sky’ or ‘Sunflowers.’ It’s sad that hardly anyone knows her name and what she accomplished.”
Molnar did extensive research of the time period and more about the Van Gogh family, and sought out 19th-century historical novels. She found very few of those in popular contemporary fiction.
“I thought that maybe nobody wants a book like this,” she said. “Maybe no one wants to read about this Dutch woman in the 1800s. So now what?”
But she took a leap of faith and wrote the book during the pandemic shutdown.
Molnar could identify with Bonger and also with the character Emsley that she created. She had to persevere through her own challenges, too. A business major in her undergraduate studies, she worked in the business world but wanted to be a writer. But there were all those disappointments with her first books, 13 years of being turned down everywhere she tried.
The master’s degree at Seton Hill University changed her career direction and her life.
“There were two professors and two mentors, so every word that I wrote was seen by two people,” she said. “I had been writing for 13 years, but it was the feedback that I needed.”
There were other roadblocks ahead despite her success in selling the other novels. She thought she’d need an agent when she changed genres, but even with an agent, her book was turned down by 20 publishers.
“The rejections did a number on my self-confidence,” Molnar said. “This was all going on during COVID. I felt like the world was falling apart at the same time my writing career was falling apart. I had to keep reminding myself that if Johanna Bonger didn’t quit, I couldn’t quit, either.”
That’s when she decided to self-publish with the help of her husband to format the book, and her daughter to design the front cover.
Molnar hopes her book and the newly released audio will make people aware of Bonger.
“She deserves to have her name known,” Molnar said. “She gave so much to everybody, to the world, by being a good guardian of Vincent’s legacy. She deserves credit.”
“The Secret Life of Sunflowers” is available in print and audio on several different platforms. Information at martamolnar.com.
