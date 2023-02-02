Workers with the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority have come in from the cold after extended waterline work interrupted service throughout Tuesday.

Authority Manager Anthony Griffith told the board Wednesday the service interruption was part of planned work to install two tie-ins to the existing system as part of the ongoing water project.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

