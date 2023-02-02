Workers with the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority have come in from the cold after extended waterline work interrupted service throughout Tuesday.
Authority Manager Anthony Griffith told the board Wednesday the service interruption was part of planned work to install two tie-ins to the existing system as part of the ongoing water project.
It took Ferri Contracting around five hours to complete the installation and the authority another four hours to get water back into people’s homes, Griffith said. Water service was fully restored around 11 p.m.
Board member Dan Resenic commended the municipal authority employees who were out late assisting with restoring water service to the area.
“Thank you. I’m sure they were just happy as heck to be out there in the frigid cold weather but the job got done,” he said.
While the service interruption was announced back on Jan. 25 on the LTMA’s Facebook page, not all the customers were aware. Tuesday evening, residents began posting in local Facebook groups about where water service was either completely out or had low water pressure.
“We had a lot of people calling,” Griffith said.
Griffith added the authority is aware its notification system is not excellent.
“We do have a poor way of trying to explain to the public what’s going on,” he said.
As of right now, the LTMA will post planned service outages on its website and Facebook page, but Griffith understands not everyone uses Facebook or wants to check a website every day for updates.
The authority will also send letters out for events like this. But by the time the LTMA and Ferri Contracting set a date, it was too short of notice to get the letters out.
The authority is looking at implementing a system that uses its existing billing software and can contact customers, notifying them of planned outages. The LTMA staff will be receiving a demonstration at the end of February to see how they like it, Griffith said.
But one of the problems the authority sees with implementing this new system is that only half of their customers have a phone number on file. Even less than that have an email address listed on their account.
“We’ve sent letters out, we’ve tried but they won’t give us any phone number,” Griffith said.
In other business, the LTMA board approved the following:
- Payment to Ferri Contracting for work related to the booster and pressure reducing stations in the amount of $266,516.55;
- Payment to Merit Electrical in the amount of $4,577.40, and
- A request to PENNVEST for reimbursement of payments in the amount of $430,840.43.
The LTMA’s next meeting will be held 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
