Ligonier Valley police are investigating a rash of business burglaries that occurred last weekend. According to the police, officers were dispatched to Rick’s Tobacco Outlet on Route 30 in the borough at 2:28 a.m. Sept. 11 and found the drive-through window had been forced open and broken. Window blinds were on the floor and cigarettes could be seen knocked off the shelf where the suspect entered the establishment. K-9 officer Sgt. James Friscarella was dispatched with K-9 Kilo in case the actor was still inside, but no actors were found. An employee arrived to give officers access and police found only cigarettes were stolen and police believe the alarm scared them away. While doing a thorough search of the area, police also discovered a nearby laundromat had also been burglarized and a cash machine broken into. The scenes were processed for fingerprints and the investigation is ongoing. From video surveillance, police learned three male suspects are involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 724-238-5105.
State police at Indiana cited two teens — a male and a female — for being intoxicated at 12:34 a.m. Sept. 2 in East Mahoning Township. Both students were released to the custody of their mothers.
State police at Greensburg report that a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2017 Acura MDX were involved in a crash at 10:51 p.m. Aug. 27 in the parking lot of Sam’s Club in Hempfield Township. According to police, the driver of the Traverse backed into the rear of the Acura, which was parked in a space. The driver was not identified by police.
State police at Greensburg reported that someone made unauthorized charges of $146.95 on a First National Bank credit card without the owner’s permission on Aug. 10 in Unity Township. The investigation is ongoing.
State police at Greensburg are investigating an online scam reported by a 34-year-old New Stanton woman on Sept. 9. The investigation is continuing.
State police at Greensburg report that an Arona man escaped injury when his 2010 Audi A4 crashed at 9:49 a.m. Sept. 6 on Arona Road in Hempfield Township. According to reports, 46-year-old Jason Berlin was driving his vehicle north when he veered off the road and struck a utility pole.
State police at Greensburg report that two vehicles were involved in a crash at 4:42 p.m. Sept. 9 on White School Road in Unity Township. Police said that a 2013 Lincoln Continental MKX was traveling east when a 2016 Hyundai Elantra pulled out in front of the Lincoln from Sawmill Road. Both vehicles were drivable from the scene and neither driver was hurt. The drivers were not identified in the report.
State police at Greensburg are investigating the theft of a firearm from a vehicle in Donegal Township. According to police, a Kimber 9mm stainless steel gun with a rosewood grip belonging to a 42-year-old man from Champion was last seen in his 2021 Toyota Tundra on Blair Street in Jeannette. It was reported stolen on Aug. 16. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg have arrested a 52-year-old woman after an argument between a husband and wife turned physical at 6:26 p.m. Sept. 9 in Unity Township. According to the report, the husband said his wife began slapping and pushing him. His version of the incident was corroborated by the couple’s 15-year-old son. Police cited the woman for harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.