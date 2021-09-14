Man cited for harassment
State police at Greensburg cited Justin Nutter, 40, of Scottdale, with harassment after a verbal altercation escalated and became physical. According to police, Nutter was having an argument wth Cari Falbo, 39, of Jeannette, at 11:21 a.m. Sept. 6 in Hempfield Township when Nutter allegedly struck Falbo in the hand, causing it to hit her neck.
Two charged following domestic incident
State police at Greensburg cited two individuals after a verbal argument escalated into a shoving match at 4:29 p.m. Sept. 8 at a residence on Wendel Road in Hempfield Township. According to police, the 23-year-old female who was heavily intoxicated arrived at the temporary residence of the 46-year-old man demanding items that belonged to her. The couple, which had been involved in a domestic dispute on Sept. 6, started verbally arguing, and eventually became involved physically. Police cited the male with harassment and the female with harassment and public drunkenness for her involvement in the incident.
Police arrest woman following overdose
State police at Greensburg charged a 39-year-old woman with drug possession following an incident at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. According to police, the woman had overdosed in Hempfield Township and nalaxone was administered and she was transported to Excela Westmoreland Hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, a syringe containing what was suspected as heroine and a cellphone bag containing a white powdery substance was seized from her, said police.
Police investigate identity theft in Sewickley Twp.
State police at Greensburg are investigating a case of identity theft that occurred in Sewickley Township. According to police, a 38-year-old female from Herminie reported that someone opened a bank account in her name with Wells Fargo Bank. No activity had occurred with the bank account, so police advised her to contact the bank to have the account canceled immediately.
Two injured in one-vehicle crash in Hempfield
State police at Greensburg report that two people were hurt following a one-vehicle crash at 10:50 a.m. Thursday along Route 130 near Westland Drive in Hempfield Township. Police report that David W. Henderson, 61, of Greensburg and his passenger Louis C. Tatroe, 59, of Hampton, Virginia, suffered injuries when Henderson was driving his 2003 Chevrolet Corvette at an excessive rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, went down an embankment and struck a traffic sign and a tree. Both were conscious and alert at the scene and transported by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Hempfield Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Police investigate crash in Hempfield
State police at Greensburg are investigating a crash that occurred at 5:17 p.m. on Route 30 near Hempfield Pointe shopping center in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was involved in the crash, but not details were released about the crash or the individuals involved.
State police investigate welfare fraud case
State police at Indiana are investigating an incident of welfare fraud involving a 44-year-old male from Indiana Borough, Indiana County. According to police, the male’s personal identification had been stolen. The incident was reported at 8:27 a.m. Sept. 9.
Police release Labor Day statistics
State police at Indiana released the results of crash investigations and traffic enforcement statistics following the four-day Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6. According to police, troopers initiated 542 traffic stops and issued 507 traffic citations and made seven DUI arrests, four self-initiated arrests and assisted one motorist. Troopers also investigated eight crashes over the holiday weekend, including one fatal, three with injuries and two alcohol-related accidents. Citations and warnings issued include one for a child passenger safety seat violation, four seatbelt citations, 22 seatbelt warnings, 393 for speeding and 109 other citations. Over the weekend, troopers also investigated eight assaults, three harassment incidents, seven identity theft reports and four other criminal incidents. Police officers also responded to four disturbances and 10 domestic or civil disputes, assisted other agencies on eight occasions, served one warrant and conducted two welfare checks and two requests welfare checks and two requests to locate a person.
