Two seniors were honored Wednesday by the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee.
Elijah Wigand, a senior at Derry Area High School, was named the school’s November Student of the Month. A computer engineering technology student, Wigand has earned several Microsoft certifications during his time at EWCTC.
Wigand inherited an interest in information technology from his father, who along with Wigand’s uncle, built him a computer for his favorite hobby, playing video games.
His goal is to work in IT after earning a degree from either Penn State or Temple University. He is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and plays varsity soccer and volleyball for the Derry Area Trojans. He is employed at Giant Eagle as a produce stocker.
His instructor, Layne Burd, said he met Wigand as a freshman while working together on a school musical and when he saw him later at the school, he couldn’t believe how much he had changed. Although he started at EWCTC a year later, Wigand completed the entire task list for the state and earned seven industry certifications.
Wigand, according to Burd, is a great asset to the program and a “trusted member” of the IT department.
“Eli is a self-motivated, hard-working student,” said Burd. ”His strong work ethic is evident in both his class work and the work he performs when tasked with IT support assignments.”
The December Student of the Month award was presented to Ryan Rasefske, who is a senior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School and enrolled in the school’s masonry program.
Bill Wilson, the EWCTC masonry instructor, said when Rasefske enrolled as a sophomore, he was probably the most academically gifted student he’s ever had in class and he had to struggle to find things that were a challenge for him. What he did need to learn was to have confidence in his abilities.
According to Wilson, Rasefske’s involvement in redesigning and construction of Greater Latrobe’s new sign really helped him build confidence, which Wilson said has grown by leaps and bounds.
“Ryan is a unique blend in the construction world. His high academic ability mixed with a passion of working with his hands makes him a highly sought after prospect in our industry,” said Wilson. “He is a hungry young man with high goals of owning a high-end construction business or running multimillion dollar projects.”
Wilson said although Rasefske enjoys working with his hands, Wilson predicts he will most likely end up a “white hat,” which is a term referring to someone in a leadership role, like a foreman or supervisor.
“With his dedication and aptitude, I believe he will achieve whatever he puts his mind to,” Wilson said.
After graduation, Rasefske intends to join the bricklayers union and eventually own his own business.
He is currently a member of the National Technical Honor Society and president of SkillsUSA at EWCTC.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
