Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-39) recently announced the approval of more than $14.6 million to support eight community, economic development and revitalization projects in Westmoreland County.
“Community and economic development go hand-in-hand,” Ward said. “The funding announced for these projects will strengthen our local economy through job creation, advance our regional efforts to attract and grow businesses, while also improving the quality of life for our residents.”
Supported through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RCAP), the funding will support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation and community services.
The following projects that were approved across Westmoreland County include:
- Distribution Park, North Phase II — $1.53 million. This project will provide and develop 60 acres of land into two pad-ready sites.
- Enhanced Supervision Facility — $2.54 million. This project will provide new construction of an Enhanced Supervision Facility on Adelphoi’s main campus in Latrobe.
- Hempfield Office Park, Phase II — $1.1 million. This project will advance the development of 110 acres for market pad sites for technology and health care ready expansion projects.
- Airport Terminal Building Expansion — $4.5 million. This project will expand the main airport terminal from one story to two and provide a safe dedicated security screening space and more public areas including concessions for passengers.
- RIDC Westmoreland Phase V — $1 million. This project will improve the RIDC-Westmoreland facility through infrastructure and electrical improvements.
- LECOM Health Sciences Center — $2 million. This project will construct a Health Sciences Center to include lecture halls, classrooms, and problem-based learning rooms, laboratories, a learning resource center and student study space, faculty offices and conference rooms.
- Pulmonary Institute at Redstone — $1.5 million. This project will construct a new Pulmonary Center facility. The facility will house 60 patient rooms and two family suites. The center will have a hospital-grade centralized oxygen delivery system and vacuum system, specific for pulmonary suctioning.
The projects announced are in addition to the RCAP funds announced in December 2021.
