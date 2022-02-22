See you later, neighbor: Back of Latrobe sign to get mural treatment

Motorists traveling into the City of Latrobe are greeted warmly by a new, illuminated “Welcome to the neighborhood” sign at the Route 981/Lloyd Avenue entrance to the city near the post office — and soon those traveling out of the city past the sign will be getting a fond farewell, thanks to a planned mural which will be added to the back of the sign and which will feature some familiar faces.
The “one-of-a-kind mural” will stretch nearly 16 feet long and 5 feet high, covering the entire rear of the outset, powder-coated, aluminum sign panel, according to information provided by Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) Executive Director Jarod Trunzo.
He said the mural will be designed and illustrated by Steven Patricia, a professional artist, certified architect and historic interpreter who serves as lead design consultant for the LCRP. The Latrobe Area Historical Society also is partnering with the organization.
“It will highlight the human and industry history of Latrobe,” Trunzo said.
“There will be brief titles and explanations to each group of people to explain what they represent and what their impact was on forming Latrobe into what it is today.”
The historic representations featured in the mural currently are slated to include indigenous peoples; Boniface Wimmer, the Benedictine monk who founded St. Vincent College; the men and women who fought in past wars; the steel industry and its laborers; Fred Rogers; Arnold Palmer; and many other representations of famous historical figures and vital industries like the railroad.
The project, which is expected to get underway this spring, also will involve landscape and hardscape improvements to the site around the sign, including additional lighting and concrete work.
Trunzo told the Bulletin he wasn’t quite ready to reveal the sources of funding for the project yet, as there are still details being worked out with those involved before anything can be announced officially.
