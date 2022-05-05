Security Sam reminds travelers to get REAL ID

In an effort to educate travelers about pending identification requirements for domestic flights in the United States, officials recently placed Security Sam on duty at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, beginning May 3, 2023, Pennsylvania residents will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board domestic commercial flights or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.
The requirement deadline for REAL ID was moved back due to COVID-19 but is now set to take effect May 3, 2023.
“The TSA (Transportation Security Administration) is going to do it no matter what and we don’t want to see anyone behind the curve,” said Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo. “It’s one of those things that we’re just trying to get the word out. Without an acceptable form of identification, you won’t be able to get on the airplane.”
In an effort to educate the general public, officials set up the eye-catching Security Sam, who reminds passersby inside the airport that “If you don’t have REAL ID by May 3, 2023 (or acceptable form of ID), you will not get on this airplane.”
The sign prompts travelers to visit http://www.tsa.gov/real-id for more information.
“We have so many signs in the airport but we thought Security Sam would be a fun way to help get the word out,” Monzo said. “We’ve been inviting people to take selfies with the sign in hopes that they’ll post it online on social media to help get the word out even more.”
Monzo came up with the idea for a cartoon security guard sign and he was named Security Sam by Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Manager Moe Haas.
“It was just something that we hoped would catch the eye,” Monzo said. “There are so many signs in this airport that people just walk past. We’re just trying to have fun with it.”
The fear, Monzo said, is that as the “deadline gets closer and closer, there will be a mad rush of people trying to get a REAL ID.”
“Or worse, we’re afraid people aren’t going to get this done and then they’re going to be unable to board the airplane and instead be standing in the hall saying ‘nobody told me about this,’” Monzo said.
According to a press release provided by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the state has issued approximately 1.6 million REAL ID products.
There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID; PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs.
However, those wishing to travel on a domestic airline in the U.S., or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID must have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID).
“Although a year seems like a long time to get ready, the deadline will be upon us before you know it. We encourage our customers who want a REAL ID to get one as soon as possible,” said PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “We continue to focus on providing the best possible customer service to all of our customers as the federal deadline approaches.”
Since March 1, 2019, PennDOT has processed about 8.3 million customers, with more than 1.6 million individuals choosing to opt into the REAL ID program. The remaining 6.7 million have chosen not to participate or use an alternative federally acceptable form of ID come the May 3, 2023, deadline.
Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver’s license center. Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the following documents:
- Proof of identity: Examples include original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. passport;
- Proof of Social Security number: social security card, in current legal name;
- Two proofs of current, physical Pennsylvania address: Examples include a current, unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address; and
- Proof of all legal name changes (if current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document): Examples include a certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the county court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics. If current name is the same as what is reflected on proof of identity document (usually birth certificate or passport), a customer does not need to show proof of legal name changes.
Customers have three options for obtaining a REAL ID product: Customers may order their REAL ID online if they have been pre-verified and their REAL ID product will be mailed to them within 15 business days; they can visit any PennDOT driver’s license center that is open for driver’s license services, have their documents verified and imaged, and their REAL ID product will be mailed to them within 15 business days; or they can visit one of 13 REAL ID Centers and receive their REAL ID product over the counter at the time of service.
When a customer gets their first REAL ID product, they pay a one-time fee of $30, plus the applicable renewal fee (current renewal fee is $30.50 for a four-year non-commercial driver’s license, and $31.50 for a photo ID). The expiration date of their initial REAL ID product will include any time remaining on their existing non-REAL ID product, plus an additional four years, unless the customer is over 65 and has a two-year license. This expiration date structure means that customers won’t “lose” time that they’ve already paid for. After the initial REAL ID product expires, customers pay no additional fee, beyond regular renewal fees, to renew a REAL ID product.
REAL ID-compliant products are marked with a gold star in the upper right corner, standard-issue (non-compliant) products include the phrase “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES,” per federal regulations. Sample images can be viewed on PennDOT’s website.
More information about REAL ID in Pennsylvania, including frequently asked questions and information on documents required for REAL ID, can be found at www.penndot.gov/REALID.
