Paving work this week will close portions of several Latrobe streets during evening and late night hours.
Latrobe police said Ligonier from Walnut to Depot streets, including 150 feet east and west of each cross-street, will be closed to traffic for paving from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Friday, June 25.
Additionally, traffic from Main Street will be restricted to one lane from the point to Alexandria Street, police noted.
Police remind motorists to drive through the downtown area slowly and pay attention to their surroundings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.