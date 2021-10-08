Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced that a section of Depot Street in Youngwood Borough will be closed the week of Oct. 11 through Oct. 25.
The restrictions will be located between S. 3rd Street (Route 119 North) and Jacks Run Road. PennDOT officials said the closure will allow crews to perform drainage work. A marked detour will be in place using Trolley Line Avenue to 3rd Street and 4th Street.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and more.
