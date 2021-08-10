Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced that Wilpen Road in Ligonier Township will be closed between Marietta and Baton roads starting next week.
The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, and will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
PennDOT said the closure will be in place to allow crews to remove and replace the concrete culvert, and replace a 30-inch corrugated metal pipe with a 30-inch reinforced concrete pipe.
A marked detour will be in place using Wilpen Road and Route 711.
Additionally, PennDOT announced that single-lane restrictions will be in place starting next week at Route 119 North and southbound between Quarry Street and McClure Road in East Huntingdon Township.
The lane restrictions will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, and is expected to be completed at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform field inspections, lay out work areas and then begin concrete patch repairs.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.