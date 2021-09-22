Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 announced that a section of Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township, between Route 130 and Tall Pine Road, will be closed starting next week.
The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, and the section of road is slated to reopen at 4 p.m. Oct. 29.
PennDOT said the closure will be in place to allow crews to remove a 48-inch pipe and replace it with a 60-inch pipe. A marked detour will be in place using routes 130, 981 and 2021 (Kecksburg Road).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.