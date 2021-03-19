A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is scheduled to temporarily close in both directions overnight Saturday as part of a planned bridge replacement project in Bedford County.
According to turnpike officials, the closure will begin at 11 p.m. Saturday and the turnpike section will reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. Sunday.
The closure is needed for the demolition of the bridge that carries Country Ridge Road traffic over the turnpike at milepost 144.85 in Bedford Township, Bedford County.
A four-mile detour of Country Ridge Road has been in effect since March 1 for construction on a two-span, composite steel plate girder beam bridge. This project also includes reconstruction of Country Ridge Road in the area of the bridge replacement project, replacement of Turnpike’s median barrier and resurfacing the existing Turnpike mainline roadway. This $3.2 million construction project got underway in mid-February.
The existing bridge structure is planned to be demolished utilizing blasting overnight Saturday, requiring the temporary turnpike closure. Residents in the area of the bridge have been notified of the blasting, turnpike officials said.
During the temporary turnpike closure Saturday night and Sunday morning, eastbound turnpike traffic will be able to enter at the Bedford Interchange and westbound traffic will be permitted to enter at Somerset and Donegal.
The detour for eastbound traffic will require motorists to exit the turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange, follow U.S. Route 66 Business North for two-tenths of a mile and enter Toll Route 66 North for 14.2 miles. Motorists will then enter Route 22 East for 63.7 miles, follow Interstate 99 South for 30.4 miles to Route 30 east for 18 miles and enter the turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.
Westbound motorists will exit at Breezewood and follow Route 30 West for 18.7 miles and enter Interstate 99 North for 30.1 miles. Motorists will then take Route 22 West for 64.5 miles, take Toll Route 66 South for 13.9 miles and reenter the turnpike in New Stanton.
