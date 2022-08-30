New Pentagon Press Secretary

Then-Joint Staff Spokesperson Air Force Col. Patrick S. Ryder addresses the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2019. Now, Brig. Gen. Ryder will serve as the Pentagon’s press secretary after being appointed by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

 PHOTO BY Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lee

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin named U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder as the next Pentagon press secretary on Aug. 4.

“Pat will fill a critical role, leading our efforts to provide timely, accurate information to the media and through the media to the American people,” Secretary Austin said in his announcement. “The Pentagon press secretary performs a critical role, leading department-wide efforts to uphold the (Department of Defense) principles of information and to ensure the news media can carry out its unique and invaluable role in our democratic system.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.