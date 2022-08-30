Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin named U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder as the next Pentagon press secretary on Aug. 4.
“Pat will fill a critical role, leading our efforts to provide timely, accurate information to the media and through the media to the American people,” Secretary Austin said in his announcement. “The Pentagon press secretary performs a critical role, leading department-wide efforts to uphold the (Department of Defense) principles of information and to ensure the news media can carry out its unique and invaluable role in our democratic system.”
In his previous role, Ryder served as the director of public affairs for the Department of Air Force. In addition to advising the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Space Operations on public affairs matters, he was responsible for developing and executing global communication processes to build understanding and support for the Air Force and Space Force.
Ryder provided guidance and support for nearly 4,500 active duty Air Force Guard and Reserve Airmen and civilians in their mission to broadcast internal Air Force and Space Force information and conduct community and media relations.
His staff assignments include serving as the special assistant for public affairs to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, director of public affairs for the U.S. Central Command, director of media operations for the Secretary of the Air Force Office of Public Affairs, and director of public affairs for the Office of Defense Representative-Pakistan.
During his career, Ryder has led public affairs operations in numerous overseas operations. He served as the public affairs officer for the Air Force’s initial cadre at Taszar Air Base in Hungary, during the 1995 peace-keeping mission Operation Joint Endeavor and led 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs operations in support of NATO during the 1999 Kosovo Air Campaign.
In support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he served as a strategic communications planner for the Coalition Provisional Authority in Baghdad in 2004 and led the DOD public affairs response to highlight U.S. military humanitarian support to Pakistan during massive floods in 2010. While at U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Ryder oversaw the command-wide public affairs operations in support of the counter-ISIS campaign, Operation Inherent Resolve, from 2014-2016 and conducted bi-weekly press briefings with the Pentagon press corps from Headquarters CENTCOM in Tampa, Florida.
Ryder resides in Burke, Virginia, with his wife, the former Amy Lynn Leonard, and their two sons, Austin and Christian. Amy is a Greater Latrobe School District graduate and a retired Air Force major.
Ryder’s in-laws, Gene and Sue Leonard, live in Timbercrest in Unity Township. His parents, Philip and Judi Ryder, live in Lexington, South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.